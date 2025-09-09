Apple might finally unveil the successor to the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), which were launched in 2022, during its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on Tuesday. The event will take place later today, where the tech giant is also expected to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. Apart from the smartphones, the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 are also rumoured to debut. Hours ahead of the much-anticipated launch, fresh details regarding the rumoured AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) have surfaced online.

Apple AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared some details regarding the upcoming Apple AirPods (3rd Generation). The journalist expects that Apple's rumoured flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) are “still” going to debut during the ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9.

Gurman added that the Apple AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) TWS will feature heart rate monitoring capabilities, while also arriving with design improvements to offer better in-ear fit. Additionally, Apple is said to also include a “revamped” charging case for the flagship TWS. However, to several Apple fans' disappointment, he does not expect the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) to offer “major” improvements in terms of audio quality and active noise cancellation (ANC).

A recent report highlighted that Ming-Chi Kuo, the TF Securities International analyst, believes that the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) will launch in the second half of 2025. However, Apple usually unveils its TWS along with its latest iPhone models in September. The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) TWS were also launched in September 2022.

Apple was previously expected to launch the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) at an earlier date. The latest development also corroborates an earlier tip, which suggested that the TWS would feature improved ANC capabilities, dubbed “digital ANC”.

To recap, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are powered by Apple's H2 chipset. The TWS supports Dolby Atmos and Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking. They also ship with a custom high-excursion driver, along with improved audio quality and a force sensor for pressure controls. At the time of the launch, the Cupertino company claimed that the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) offer up to double the active noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities of the first-generation flagship TWS.