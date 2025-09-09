Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) Specifications Leaked Hours Before Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Launch Event

AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) Specifications Leaked Hours Before Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Launch Event

Apple has scheduled its ‘Awe Dropping’ launch event for Tuesday, during which the Cupertino tech giant could unveil the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 13:30 IST
AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) Specifications Leaked Hours Before Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Launch Event

Apple AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) could come with a "revamped" charging case

Highlights
  • AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) could feature design improvements
  • AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) were launched in September 2022
  • Apple is also said to unveil its latest smartwatches during the event
Advertisement

Apple might finally unveil the successor to the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), which were launched in 2022, during its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on Tuesday. The event will take place later today, where the tech giant is also expected to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. Apart from the smartphones, the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 are also rumoured to debut. Hours ahead of the much-anticipated launch, fresh details regarding the rumoured AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) have surfaced online.

Apple AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared some details regarding the upcoming Apple AirPods (3rd Generation). The journalist expects that Apple's rumoured flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) are “still” going to debut during the ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9.

Gurman added that the Apple AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) TWS will feature heart rate monitoring capabilities, while also arriving with design improvements to offer better in-ear fit. Additionally, Apple is said to also include a “revamped” charging case for the flagship TWS. However, to several Apple fans' disappointment, he does not expect the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) to offer “major” improvements in terms of audio quality and active noise cancellation (ANC).

A recent report highlighted that Ming-Chi Kuo, the TF Securities International analyst, believes that the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) will launch in the second half of 2025. However, Apple usually unveils its TWS along with its latest iPhone models in September. The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) TWS were also launched in September 2022.

Apple was previously expected to launch the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) at an earlier date. The latest development also corroborates an earlier tip, which suggested that the TWS would feature improved ANC capabilities, dubbed “digital ANC”.

To recap, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are powered by Apple's H2 chipset. The TWS supports Dolby Atmos and Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking. They also ship with a custom high-excursion driver, along with improved audio quality and a force sensor for pressure controls. At the time of the launch, the Cupertino company claimed that the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) offer up to double the active noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities of the first-generation flagship TWS.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 3 Launch, AirPods Pro 3 Specifications, AirPods, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google’s Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast Updated With Higher Resolution and Vertical Video Format
Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs 16,000 Discount via Amazon: Check Price, Availability

Related Stories

AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) Specifications Leaked Hours Before Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Launch Event
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Event 2025: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
  2. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount via Amazon
  3. Apple Event 2025 LIVE: iPhone 17 Series, AirPods Pro 3 and More Expected
  4. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 9 to Get This Huge Price Cut
  6. Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. Param Sundari OTT Release Date Anticipated: All You Need to Know
  8. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  9. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  10. iPhone 17 Apple's Event: Everything You Need to Know About the New iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 7,000mAh Battery, 100W Charging Support
  2. NPCI to Increase UPI Per Day, Per Transaction Transfer Limits From September 15
  3. Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Date and Time, Live Updates and Everything You Need to Know
  4. Xiaomi Confirms Authorised Retailers Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  5. Google Backtracks on Previous Traffic Claims, Says “Open Web Is Already in Rapid Decline”
  6. Google Reportedly Pulls Daily Hub Feature on Pixel 10 Series to ‘Improve Experience’
  7. Google Updates Gemini App With Audio File Uploading Capability, Announced Rate Limits
  8. MachineGames Says Its 'Not Done With Wolfenstein Yet', Has Story for Third Main Game
  9. Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 as Altcoins Pick up Steam
  10. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs 16,000 Discount via Amazon: Check Price, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »