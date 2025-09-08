Apple is set to host its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series. The Cupertino-based tech giant may also launch the AirPods Pro 3 on the same day. Several sources, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest that the company is expected to introduce the successor to the AirPods Pro 2 this year and later update it with additional features. The upcoming headset is tipped to pack several upgraded features, like a new heart rate monitor.

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Timeline, Features (Expected)

Kuo expects Apple to release the AirPods Pro 3 in the second half of 2025, he revealed in an X post. Although he did not share a specific date, the timeline matches earlier rumours. It's also worth noting that Apple typically launches new AirPods models alongside its latest iPhone models. Most reports now indicate the earbuds will debut at Apple's iPhone 17 launch event on Tuesday, September 9.

The TF Securities International analyst also added that another AirPods Pro hardware update is expected in 2026, as Apple continues developing camera-equipped earbuds. Existing rumours indicate that Apple is expected to include inbuilt cameras in the earphones for an enhanced spatial audio experience.

The AirPods with cameras are expected to capture a wearer's surroundings and use the data for AI features as well. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to introduce this technology in 2027, likely with the fourth generation AirPods Pro.

Previous reports indicate that the AirPods Pro 3 may include the heart rate monitoring feature introduced with the Powerbeats Pro 2 earlier this year. With both Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds in use, the heart rate monitor uses LED sensors that pulse over 100 times per second to track blood flow, according to the company. The data from these sensors sync with fitness apps and Apple's Health app on iPhone during workouts.

The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to come with an improved H3 chip. Apple could include a hearing test that plays sounds to check hearing ability and may advise users to see a doctor if auditory issues are detected. The earbuds could also include a temperature sensor for real-time health tracking.