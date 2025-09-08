Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • AirPods Pro 3 Set for Surprise Reveal at Apple's iPhone 17 Event This Tuesday

AirPods Pro 3 Set for Surprise Reveal at Apple's iPhone 17 Event This Tuesday

Apple is expected to launch earphones with built-in cameras in 2027, likely with the AirPods Pro 4.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 10:55 IST
AirPods Pro 3 Set for Surprise Reveal at Apple's iPhone 17 Event This Tuesday

AirPods Pro 2 (pictured) was introduced by Apple in September 2022

Highlights
  • AirPods Pro 3 may feature a faster H3 chip
  • The headset may include the heart rate monitoring feature
  • The AirPods are expected to receive a hardware upgrade in 2026
Advertisement

Apple is set to host its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series. The Cupertino-based tech giant may also launch the AirPods Pro 3 on the same day. Several sources, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest that the company is expected to introduce the successor to the AirPods Pro 2 this year and later update it with additional features. The upcoming headset is tipped to pack several upgraded features, like a new heart rate monitor.

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Timeline, Features (Expected)

Kuo expects Apple to release the AirPods Pro 3 in the second half of 2025, he revealed in an X post. Although he did not share a specific date, the timeline matches earlier rumours. It's also worth noting that Apple typically launches new AirPods models alongside its latest iPhone models. Most reports now indicate the earbuds will debut at Apple's iPhone 17 launch event on Tuesday, September 9.

The TF Securities International analyst also added that another AirPods Pro hardware update is expected in 2026, as Apple continues developing camera-equipped earbuds. Existing rumours indicate that Apple is expected to include inbuilt cameras in the earphones for an enhanced spatial audio experience.

The AirPods with cameras are expected to capture a wearer's surroundings and use the data for AI features as well. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to introduce this technology in 2027, likely with the fourth generation AirPods Pro.

Previous reports indicate that the AirPods Pro 3 may include the heart rate monitoring feature introduced with the Powerbeats Pro 2 earlier this year. With both Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds in use, the heart rate monitor uses LED sensors that pulse over 100 times per second to track blood flow, according to the company. The data from these sensors sync with fitness apps and Apple's Health app on iPhone during workouts.

The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to come with an improved H3 chip. Apple could include a hearing test that plays sounds to check hearing ability and may advise users to see a doctor if auditory issues are detected. The earbuds could also include a temperature sensor for real-time health tracking. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 3 Launch, AirPods Pro 3 Specifications, AirPods, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series: A New Chapter in Productivity, Creativity, and AI

Related Stories

AirPods Pro 3 Set for Surprise Reveal at Apple's iPhone 17 Event This Tuesday
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Series Launch: Here's a Quick Look at Everything Leaked So Far
  2. Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: All You Need to Know
  3. Apple Could Bring These Major Upgrades to the iPhone 17 Pro Models
  4. AirPods Pro 3 May Launch at Apple's iPhone 17 Event This Tuesday
  5. Asteroids vs Comets vs Meteors vs Meteorites: What Are They?
  6. iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery Sizes Revealed in Last-Minute Leak
  7. Here's When Your Samsung Galaxy Device Might Get the One UI 8 Update
  8. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  9. Honor Play 10 With MediaTek Helio G81 SoC Launched: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features and Flipkart Availability Announced
  2. Honor Play 10 Launched With MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Report
  3. iPhone 16 Outperforms iPhone 16e With Apple’s C1 Modem in Median Download Speeds: Report
  4. Indian Studio Tathvamasi Debuts First Look at Suri: The Seventh Note, a Rhythm-Based Platformer for PS5
  5. Dish TV Launches VZY Smart TVs in India; Targets 25 Percent Non-DTH Revenue by 2027: Report
  6. WhatsApp Services Restored After Users Report Outage, Connection Issues
  7. Bitcoin Holds Ground as Ethereum Finds Whale Support Amid Market Caution
  8. Dreame Cyber X Unveiled at IFA 2025 as the World’s First Stair-Climbing Robot Vacuum Cleaner
  9. Bethesda Teases New Content for Starfield on Game's 2-Year Anniversary, Could Be Second Story DLC
  10. iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Battery Sizes Revealed in Last Minute Pre-Launch Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »