Technology News
English Edition

Samsung XR Headset Allegedly Listed on Geekbench Suggesting Key Specifications

A Samsung device with the model number SM-l130 listed on the Geekbench might belong to the Samsung XR headset.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 August 2024 19:19 IST
Samsung XR Headset Allegedly Listed on Geekbench Suggesting Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz/ Roland Quandt (@rquandt)

As per the listing, the device will be equipped with an ARM-based processor with six cores

Highlights
  • The listed Samsung device is equipped with an ARM-based chipset
  • The device features a 16GB RAM
  • Samsung is said to be making the XR headset in partnership with Google
Advertisement

Samsung XR headset, which was rumoured to be under development, might have appeared on the Geekbench website. A new Samsung device with the model number SM-l130 was spotted on the performance benchmarking website on Monday, which is said to belong to the Samsung XR headset. The South Korean tech giant is rumoured to be partnering with Google to build the mixed-reality headset, which might compete with the Apple Vision Pro. As per the listing, the headset features 16GB of RAM and runs on Android 14.

Samsung XR Headset Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

The Samsung device, which could be the purported mixed-reality headset, was spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number SM-l130. In January, a tipster on X (formerly known as Twitter) claimed that the tech giant is building an XR headset with the same model number. The Geekbench listing now corroborates the earlier leak.

As per the listing, the device will be equipped with an ARM-based processor with six cores and a top clock speed of 2.36 GHz. These specifications match the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, which powers augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets. Further, the listing also highlights that the device runs on Android 14.

While the tipster had also highlighted the SM-l610 model, which corresponds to a VR controller by Samsung, this device was not seen on Geekbench. However, with 16GB of RAM, the SM-l130 is unlikely to belong to the VR controller.

An earlier report claimed that Samsung's XR headset was aimed at developers. The device was said to feature an OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) display, which would be developed by Samsung Display, the company's display manufacturing arm. The report also claimed that the device would be launched in October, however, that appears to be unlikely.

Notably, this is not the first time the South Korean tech giant is experimenting with headsets. In 2017, the company launched the Samsung Gear VR, a virtual reality headset. The rumoured XR device is believed to support AR, VR, and mixed-reality capabilities, similar to the Apple Vision Pro. Last year, a report claimed that Samsung was targeting to sell 30,000 units of the XR headsets.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung XR headset, Samsung, mixed reality headset, VR
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Sony Said to host PlayStation State of Play Showcase in September
Samsung Galaxy F05 Design Suggested Through Leaked Renders; Could Launch Soon

Related Stories

Samsung XR Headset Allegedly Listed on Geekbench Suggesting Key Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Reportedly Confirmed by Google
  2. YouTube Premium Just Got More Expensive in India: Check New Prices
  3. Airtel Announces New Bundle With Apple TV+ and Music for Users in India
  4. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV Debuts in India
  5. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Design Officially Teased; India Launch Set
  6. Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset Launched
  7. Vivo T3 Pro 5G First Impressions
  8. Pioneer Dashcams Debut in India With 4K Video and AI Features
  9. Redmi Watch 5 Active With 2-Inch LCD Screen Launched in India: See Price
  10. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung AI-Powered Smart TVs to Reportedly Get Seven Years of OS Updates
  2. Infinix Hot 50 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways, Key Features Teased
  3. Argentina Adds Ethereum Study to High School Curriculum in Buenos Aires Schools
  4. Samsung XR Headset Allegedly Listed on Geekbench Suggesting Key Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy F05 Design Suggested Through Leaked Renders; Could Launch Soon
  6. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing New Shortcut to Mark All Chats as ‘Read’ At Once
  7. Nothing Ear Open Launch Seems Imminent as TWS Earphones Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Website
  8. Airtel Announces Offers on Apple TV+ and Music for Mobile, Wi-Fi Subscribers in India
  9. Sony Said to host PlayStation State of Play Showcase in September
  10. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Debut in October; May Come With Magnetic Wireless Charging Accessories
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »