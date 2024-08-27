Samsung XR headset, which was rumoured to be under development, might have appeared on the Geekbench website. A new Samsung device with the model number SM-l130 was spotted on the performance benchmarking website on Monday, which is said to belong to the Samsung XR headset. The South Korean tech giant is rumoured to be partnering with Google to build the mixed-reality headset, which might compete with the Apple Vision Pro. As per the listing, the headset features 16GB of RAM and runs on Android 14.

Samsung XR Headset Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

The Samsung device, which could be the purported mixed-reality headset, was spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number SM-l130. In January, a tipster on X (formerly known as Twitter) claimed that the tech giant is building an XR headset with the same model number. The Geekbench listing now corroborates the earlier leak.

As per the listing, the device will be equipped with an ARM-based processor with six cores and a top clock speed of 2.36 GHz. These specifications match the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, which powers augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets. Further, the listing also highlights that the device runs on Android 14.

While the tipster had also highlighted the SM-l610 model, which corresponds to a VR controller by Samsung, this device was not seen on Geekbench. However, with 16GB of RAM, the SM-l130 is unlikely to belong to the VR controller.

An earlier report claimed that Samsung's XR headset was aimed at developers. The device was said to feature an OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) display, which would be developed by Samsung Display, the company's display manufacturing arm. The report also claimed that the device would be launched in October, however, that appears to be unlikely.

Notably, this is not the first time the South Korean tech giant is experimenting with headsets. In 2017, the company launched the Samsung Gear VR, a virtual reality headset. The rumoured XR device is believed to support AR, VR, and mixed-reality capabilities, similar to the Apple Vision Pro. Last year, a report claimed that Samsung was targeting to sell 30,000 units of the XR headsets.

