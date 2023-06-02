Technology News

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Mint Miniscule Gains, Majority Popular Altcoins Trade in Profits

In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin dropped by $172 (roughly Rs. 14,170) on both national as well as international exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 June 2023 11:59 IST
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Mint Miniscule Gains, Majority Popular Altcoins Trade in Profits

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The valuation of the crypto market, as of June 2, stands at $1.14 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin recorded a small profit
  • Cardano also rose in value by a bit
  • Losses strike Binance USD, Monero

Bitcoin minted a small gain of 0.52 percent to trade at $26,938 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh) on Friday, June 2. In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin dropped by $172 (roughly Rs. 14,170) on both national as well as international exchanges. BTC witnessed a remarkable surge in mid-April, when it recorded a 60 percent hike and reached the trading value of around $31,000 (roughly Rs. 25 lakh). Concerns surrounding inflation and the US' debt ceiling chaos, experts believe, are among major reasons why Bitcoin has been recording a range-bound movement between $26,000 (roughly Rs. 21.4 lakh) to $28,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh) in recent weeks.

Industry insiders, in fresh predictions, believe that the coming days could see BTC surge in its value.

“On-chain data reveals an interesting trend as smaller Bitcoin investors, known as ‘shrimps', with wallet balances of less than 1 BTC have aggressively accumulated the largest crypto. Over the past month alone, the supply held by shrimps has risen by 24,600 BTC, reaching an all-time high of 1.31 million BTC. This data suggests that despite the current selling pressure, smaller investors are confident in Bitcoin's long-term potential,” the research team of CoinDCX told Gadgets 360.

Ether's price went up by 1.02 percent on June 2, showed the crypto price chart by Gadgets 360. Ether, at the time of writing, was trading at the price point of $1,875 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh). Over the last day, ETH outperformed BTC and gained $21 (roughly Rs. 1,730) price-wise.

Along with ETH, a bunch of cryptocurrencies managed to see small gains on Friday.

These include Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, Litecoin, Tron, and Polkadot.

The overall crypto market valuation also spiked by 1.11 percent in the last 24 hours to sit on the price point of $1.14 trillion (roughly Rs. 94,07,860 crore), showed the data by CoinMarketCap on Friday.

“The crypto fear and greed index took a 2-point hit since yesterday and remains in the neutral zone with 52 points. Investors continue to take a cautious approach toward crypto markets. Tether's USDT has also regained its previous all-time high market capitalisation despite a shrinking stablecoin market,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures, told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, USD Coin, Solana, Binance USD, Shiba Inu, Chainlink, Leo, and Monero recorded losses on June 2.

In other news, India and the US are seemingly taking polar opposite approaches towards central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). While RBI deputy governor has recently backed a blockchain-focussed fintech future in the backdrop of the ongoing retail CBDC trials, lawmakers in the US are divided on whether a CBDC must be introduced into US' economy or not.

Earlier this week, US Congressman Alex Mooney proposed a bill called the Digital Dollar Pilot Prevention Act (H.R. 3712) that urges the US Federal Reserve to stop the research and development related to the introduction of the CBDC or digital dollar. Reactions to this proposal from other US policymakers remain awaited for now.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Judge Dismisses Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit Against Facebook Parent Meta

Related Stories

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Mint Miniscule Gains, Majority Popular Altcoins Trade in Profits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Plans Major Retail Push, Considers Three New Stores in India
  2. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  3. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition India Launch Tipped: Details Here
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 12,999
  5. Redmi K50i Now Available at Lower Price in India: Check New Price, Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Feature This Camera From Galaxy S23 Ultra
  7. Here's How Much It Costs Samsung to Make Galaxy S23 Ultra
  8. Infinix Note 30 5G India Variant to Launch in June With These Features
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Key Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked: Check Here
  10. Realme C53 Specifications Listed on Company Website Ahead of Debut: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR Confirmed for Late 2023, Full Reveal at Ubisoft Forward
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date, Storage Details Tipped: All Details
  3. Meta to Test Limiting Viewing, Sharing News Content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada
  4. Vivo V29 Lite 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Plans Major Retail Push With New, Revamped Stores in the Works for China, US, Europe
  6. Infinix Note 30 5G With JBL Stereo Speakers, 108-Megapixel Camera to Debut in India in June: All Details
  7. Meta Quest 3 With Upgraded Snapdragon Chipset, Redesigned Touch Plus Controllers Launched
  8. Twitter's Head of Trust and Safety Ella Irwin Says She Has Resigned
  9. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Mint Miniscule Gains, Majority Popular Altcoins Trade in Profits
  10. Judge Dismisses Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit Against Facebook Parent Meta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.