Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Drops to $26,000 Mark, Most Altcoins See Losses

Bitcoin incurred a loss of 4.46 percent to trade at the price point of $26,036 (roughly Rs. 21.5 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 September 2023 12:03 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Drops to $26,000 Mark, Most Altcoins See Losses

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jonathan Borba

The overall capitalisation of the crypto sector stands at $1.05 trillion

Highlights
  • Tether, Ripple recorded losses
  • Cardano, Dogecoin also registered price dips
  • Bitcoin Cash reeled-in profits

Bitcoin on Friday, September 1 dropped down to the price point of $26,035 (roughly Rs. 21.5 lakh) after incurring a dip of 4.46 percent. After only a few days of trading at around $27,000 (roughly Rs. 22.3 lakh), the most expensive cryptocurrency has fallen back to its resistance point, that is $26,000 (roughly Rs. 26 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin cascaded by a whopping $1,155 (roughly Rs. 95,412). As per industry experts, this could be because of the US SEC delaying its decision on all spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications until October.

Ether dropped in value by 3.04 percent on Friday. At the time of writing, the value of ETH stood at $1,648 (roughly Rs. 1.36 lakh). This marks a drop of $51 (roughly Rs. 4,213) from Ether's value over the last day.

“Alongside the SEC delay, the price of Bitcoin could also be weakening because of the release of the monthly US jobs report later today,” Edul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO, Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The market situation that has pushed back the value spike for BTC and ETH, has also flung majority altcoins on the loss-making side of the crypto chart.

These include Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, USD Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Solana.

In addition, Polkadot, Polygon, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Stellar also recorded losses.

The overall capitalisation of the crypto sector dropped by 3.03 percent in the last 24 hours. Currently, the global crypto valuation stands at $1.05 trillion (roughly Rs. 86,80,612 crore), as per CoinMarketCap. The crypto fear and greed index seems to have taken a hit of 12 points and has shifted back into the fear zone with a score of 40/100.

“The crypto market continued to see selling pressure for the second consecutive day. Except for the stablecoins Tether and USDC, all the top 10 cryptos by market capitalisation are trading in the red. The number of BTC held in addresses tied to centralised exchanges has dropped by another four percent, leading to the fewest exchange reserves since early January 2018,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Gagdets 360.

Meanwhile, Tron, and Braintrust managed to retain greens on the price chart with miniscule profits.

In other news, a New York court judge who is also overseeing the SEC lawsuit against Coinbase, classified BTC and ETH as commodities while dismissing a class action lawsuit against Uniswap, a leading decentralised crypto exchange.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Hit With Copyright Lawsuit by Danish Online Job-Search Rival Jobindex: Details
Dell Forecasts Yearly Revenue to Reach Up to 91.5 Billion Amid AI Boom, Recovering Demand for PCs

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Drops to $26,000 Mark, Most Altcoins See Losses
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Records Natural Event on Moon's South Pole
  2. Huawei Mate 60 Debuts With Satellite Messaging Support: Check Price
  3. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  4. Jawan to The Equalizer 3: The 10 Biggest Movies in September
  5. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Boat Smart Ring With SpO2, Menstrual Tracking Debuts in India at This Price
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  8. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  9. Sony Is Raising Annual PS Plus Subscription Prices Across All Tiers
  10. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Will Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8x With 120Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Dell Forecasts Yearly Revenue to Reach Up to 91.5 Billion Amid AI Boom, Recovering Demand for PCs
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Drops to $26,000 Mark, Most Altcoins See Losses
  4. Huawei Mate 60 With 6.69-Inch LTPO OLED Display, Satellite Messaging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Hit With Copyright Lawsuit by Danish Online Job-Search Rival Jobindex: Details
  6. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Records Natural Event on Moon's South Pole
  7. SoftBank-Backed Chip Firm Arm Said to Meet Investors Ahead of IPO: Details
  8. Viacom18 Bags Indian Cricket Digital and TV Media Rights for Nearly Rs. 6,000 Crore
  9. Baidu, ByteDance, Other Chinese Firms Launch ChatGPT-Like Chatbots to Public
  10. JSW Group Said to Be in Talks to Get Licence for Technology to Build EVs in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.