Technology News

Bitcoin, Ether Record Big Drops, Overall Crypto Chart Reflects Losses

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $67,765 (roughly Rs. 56.1 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2024 12:11 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Record Big Drops, Overall Crypto Chart Reflects Losses

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Raphael Wild

The crypto market cap, as of March 15, stands at $2.59 trillion

Highlights
  • Solana, Ripple saw losses
  • Polkadot, Chainlink also tumbled in value
  • Bitcoin Cash, Leo managed to see small gains
Advertisement

The overall crypto price chart saw losses on Friday, March 15. Bitcoin, that had been rallying for days, was hit with a notable loss of 7.90 percent. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $67,765 (roughly Rs. 56.1 lakh). Over the last day, the value of BTC has decreased substantially by $5,353 (roughly Rs. 4.43 lakh). Before receding, Bitcoin had managed to maintain its value above the mark of $73,000 (roughly Rs. 60.5 lakh) for most part of the week.

Ether recorded an even bigger loss than Bitcoin as the market turned negative on Friday. The value of ETH reached $3,500 (roughly Rs. 2.90 lakh) after the asset dropped in price by 11.31 percent. The maximum price that ETH managed to touch this week was $3,950 (roughly Rs. 3.27 lakh).

“Bitcoin has experienced a flash dump in the last 24 hours. Ethereum also saw similar price action which could be linked to the announcement of the Producer Price Index (PPI) by the Fed, which was higher by 0.6 percent last month. The Fed is signalling that no interest rate cut could be expected at the May meeting,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Majority cryptocurrencies recorded losses on Friday following the slipping of BTC and ETH. These include Tether, Solana, Ripple, USD Coin, Cardano, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, and [Tron] (https://www.gadgets360.com/finance/tron-price-in-india-today-inr).

Uniswap and Litecoin also registered losses alongside BTC and ETH on Friday. The overall crypto market cap tumbled by 5.73 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the crypto market valuation stood at $2.59 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,14,74,000 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Some cryptocurrencies did manage to retain gains on Friday. These include Bitcoin Cash, Near Protocol, Leo, and Iota.

Players of the crypto industry, meanwhile, are expanding their businesses and operations on an international level. Cryptocurrency exchange OKX's Singapore subsidiary, for instance, received the in-principal approval for a payments licence to operate in the city-state.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Chrome Safe Browsing Feature Updated With Real-Time Privacy-Preserving URL Protection

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Record Big Drops, Overall Crypto Chart Reflects Losses
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases New Launch in India on April 3: Here's What It Could Be
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 RAM, Storage Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Google I/O 2024 Scheduled for May 14: Here's What to Expect
  4. Honor Pad 9 India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
  5. Paytm Gets Third-Party UPI App License as Banking Unit Halts Operation
  6. Dell Alienware m18 R2 With 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched in India
  7. Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition Design, Key Display Features Revealed
  8. Apple Buys Startup DarwinAI, Could Fuel Tim Cook's AI Vision: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y18 Spotted on Google Play Console; Key Features Tipped
  2. Apple Offers Up to Rs. 500 Bonus for Adding Funds to Apple ID in India
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Record Big Drops, Overall Crypto Chart Reflects Losses
  4. Google Chrome Safe Browsing Feature Updated With Real-Time Privacy-Preserving URL Protection
  5. Apple Reportedly Acquires Startup DarwinAI, Could Fuel Tim Cook’s AI Vision
  6. Honor Pad 9 India Launch Confirmed via Amazon Microsite; Design, Key Features Revealed
  7. Google I/O 2024 Set to Take Place on May 14: Android 15, Pixel 8a, More Expected
  8. Paytm Gets Third-Party UPI App License From NPCI as Payments Bank Ceases Operations
  9. iOS 18 'VendorUI' Internal Builds Issued to Factories for Quality Control Testing: Report
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Get 8GB LPDDR4X RAM; Storage Specification Also Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »