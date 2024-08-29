Technology News
English Edition

US SEC Threatens to Sue NFT Marketplace OpenSea, CEO Devin Finzer Says

The SEC and the crypto industry have locked horns in recent years over their divergent views on whether crypto assets classify as securities.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 August 2024 14:35 IST
US SEC Threatens to Sue NFT Marketplace OpenSea, CEO Devin Finzer Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Devin Finzer and Alex Atallah founded OpenSea in December 2017

Highlights
  • SEC allegedly believes NFTs on OpenSea are securities
  • The US SEC wish to deploy proper regulations over digital assets
  • The SEC has repeatedly locked horns with the crypto industry
Advertisement

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has threatened to sue non-fungible tokens marketplace OpenSea, the company's CEO said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

"OpenSea has received a Wells notice from the SEC threatening to sue us because they believe NFTs on our platform are securities," OpenSea co-founder and CEO Devin Finzer said.

A Wells notice is a formal declaration that SEC staff intend to recommend an enforcement action.

The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation, a spokesperson for the securities regulator said in a statement to Reuters.

The SEC and the crypto industry have locked horns in recent years over their divergent views on whether crypto assets classify as securities and should be regulated similarly.

"We're shocked the SEC would make such a sweeping move against creators and artists. But we're ready to stand up and fight," Finzer added.

Crypto companies have accused the regulator of overreach and violating its jurisdiction, while the SEC has alleged the industry is flouting securities laws that are designed to protect investors and other market participants.

"Although NFTs are not normally considered securities I suppose the SEC might be looking at how they were treated and traded and if they had the form or feel of an investment contract," said Michael Ashley Schulman, partner and CIO at Running Point Capital Advisors.

"Attitudes towards NFTs were already severely hit in the last crypto crash and are having a hard time rebounding," he added.

Prominent crypto firms, including exchange Coinbase and retail trading app Robinhood, have repeatedly called for clearer regulation and new laws.

An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, which serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the asset's authenticity and ownership. NFTs, which became popular in 2017, have a unique digital signature and cannot be reproduced.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, OpenSea, Devin Finzer, nft, US SEC
Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Amazon Page Goes Live

Related Stories

US SEC Threatens to Sue NFT Marketplace OpenSea, CEO Devin Finzer Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Announced
  2. iQOO Z9s 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  3. Motorola S50 Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  4. Reflect Orbital Plans to 'Sell Sunlight' at Night With Satellite Mirrors
  5. OTT Releases This Week: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, and More
  6. Apple May Pack 12GB RAM Exclusively on This iPhone 17 Series Phone
  7. This Is How NASA Plans to Bring Back Astronauts Stuck in Space
  8. iPhone 17 Series May Get More RAM Than iPhone 16 Family
  9. Gemini Can Now Answer Queries About What's on Your Smartphone's Screen
  10. Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4 and Beats Pill Launched in India: See Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. US SEC Threatens to Sue NFT Marketplace OpenSea, CEO Devin Finzer Says
  2. Gemini AI Agent Gems, Imagen 3 Image Generation Capabilities Rolling Out to Users
  3. Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Amazon Page Goes Live
  4. Meta Considers New Mixed Reality Glasses as Headsets Alternative: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim May Launch as ‘Special Edition’ With Minimally Reduced Thickness
  6. Nvidia's Forecast Dampens AI Enthusiasm in Other Tech Stocks
  7. Red Magic Gaming Pad AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of September 5 Launch
  8. CoinSwitch Sues WazirX in Attempt to Recover $9.65 Million of Its Own Funds
  9. Vivo X200 Reportedly Receives 3C Certification in China, Hinting at 90W Fast Charging Support
  10. NASA's Perseverance Rover Ascends Jezero Crater, Exploring Mars' Ancient Terrain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »