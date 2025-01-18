Disney+ Hotstar continues to be a premier streaming platform in India, offering a vast array of content, including movies, series, live sports and exclusive originals. To cater to diverse viewing preferences and budgets, Disney+ Hotstar provides several subscription plans. Apart from this, major telecom providers like Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) also offer bundled plans that include Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. This guide delves into the various Disney+ Hotstar subscription options and the bundled plans offered by these telecom operators, helping you choose the best plan to enjoy uninterrupted entertainment.

Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Plans 2025

Disney+ Hotstar offers mobile-only as well as premium subscription plans, each tailored to meet different user needs:

Mobile (With Ads) Plan

Price: Rs. 149 for 3 months or Rs. 499 for a year

Benefits:

Access to all content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports.

Ad-supported streaming experience.

Streaming available exclusively on mobile devices.

Disney+ Hotstar Super

Price: Rs 299 / 3 months and Rs 899 / year

Benefits:

Everything in the VIP plan.

Ad-free streaming experience.

Streaming on up to two devices simultaneously.

Full HD (1080p) streaming quality.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Price: Rs 299 / month (Can be purchased via web browser),Rs 499 / 3 months and Rs 1499 / year

Benefits:

Everything in the Super plan.

Ad-free streaming experience.

Streaming on up to four devices simultaneously.

Ultra HD (4K) streaming quality.

Access to international content, including movies and series.

Disney+ Hotstar Bundle Plans

Several telecom operators offer bundled plans that include complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.

Here's an overview of the options available through major service providers:

Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Bundle Plans

Airtel offers a variety of prepaid, postpaid and broadband plans that include complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions, providing customers with access to a vast array of entertainment content.

Below is a detailed overview of these plans:

Prepaid Plans:

Rs. 499 Plan: Get 3 GB per day with a validity of 28 days. Get unlimited local and STD calls, a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, access to Airtel Xstream Play with over 20 OTT services and Apollo 24/7 access.

Rs. 869 Plan: Get 2 GB per day with a validity of 84 days. Get unlimited local and STD calls, a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, access to Airtel Xstream Play with over 20 OTT services and Apollo 24/7 access.

Rs. 3,359 Plan: Get 2.5 GB per day with 365 days validity. You get unlimited local and STD calls, a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, access to one select OTT platform on Airtel Xstream App and Apollo 24/7 access.

Postpaid Plans:

Rs. 499 Plan: Get 75 GB with rollover data benefit and unlimited local and STD calls. You get a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, Amazon Prime Video subscription and 100 SMS per day.

Rs. 599 Plan: Provides you with 75 GB with rollover data benefit and unlimited local and STD calls with 1 free family add-on. Get a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, Amazon Prime Video subscription and 100 SMS per day.

Rs. 999 Plan: Get 100 GB with rollover data benefits. You get the benefits of unlimited local and STD calls, 3 family add-ons, a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, Amazon Prime Video subscription and 100 SMS per day.

Rs. 1,199 Plan: Get 150 GB with rollover data benefits with unlimited local and STD calls and 3 family add-ons. Get bthe enefits of 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, Amazon Prime Video subscription and 100 SMS per day.

Broadband Plans:

Rs. 999 Entertainment Plan: Get speed up to 200 Mbps with unlimited local and STD calls, Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Amazon Prime for 1 year, Airtel Xstream Premium for 1 year, Wynk Premium.

Rs. 1,498 Professional Plan: Get Up to 300 Mbps speed with unlimited local and STD calls, along with Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Amazon Prime for 1 year, Airtel Xstream Premium for 1 year, Netflix Basic, Wynk Premium.

Rs. 3,999 Infinity Plan: Get Up to 1 Gbps speed with unlimited local and STD calls. ALong with these you get Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Amazon Prime for 1 year, Airtel Xstream Premium for 1 year, Netflix Premium, Wynk Premium.

Reliance Jio Bundle Plans

Reliance Jio offers a variety of prepaid, postpaid and broadband plans that include complimentary subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, providing customers with access to a vast library of entertainment content.

Prepaid Plans:

Rs. 401 Plan: Offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls and a one-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Postpaid Plans:

Rs. 399 Plan: Provides unlimited voice calling, 75GB of data, 100 SMS per day and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Rs. 699 Plan: Includes unlimited voice calling, 100GB of data, 100 SMS per day and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Rs. 999 Plan: Offers unlimited voice calling, 150GB of data, 100 SMS per day and access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Rs. 1,499 Plan: Provides unlimited voice calling, 200GB of data, 100 SMS per day and a Disney+Hotstar subscription.

Broadband Plans (JioFiber):

Rs. 999 Plan: Delivers internet speeds up to 150 Mbps, unlimited data (FUP: 3300 GB), unlimited voice calls and subscriptions to 14 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar.

Rs. 1,499 Plan: Offers speeds up to 300 Mbps, unlimited data (FUP: 3300 GB), unlimited voice calls and subscriptions to 15 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar.

Rs. 2,499 Plan: Provides speeds up to 500 Mbps, unlimited data (FUP: 3300 GB), unlimited voice calls and subscriptions to 15 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar.

Rs. 3,999 Plan: Delivers speeds up to 1 Gbps, unlimited data (FUP: 3300 GB), unlimited voice calls and subscriptions to 15 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar.

Rs. 8,499 Plan: Offers speeds up to 1 Gbps, unlimited data (FUP: 6600 GB), unlimited voice calls and subscriptions to 15 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar.

Vi Bundle Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a range of prepaid, postpaid and broadband plans that include complimentary subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, providing customers with access to a vast array of entertainment content.

Prepaid Plans:

Rs. 151 Plan: Offers 4GB of total data with a validity of 30 days and a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Rs. 169 Plan: Provides 8GB of total data, valid for 30 days, along with a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Rs. 469 Plan: Includes 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, with a validity of 28 days and a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Rs. 994 Plan: Offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, valid for 84 days and a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Rs. 3,699 Plan: Provides 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, with a validity of 365 days and a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Postpaid Plans:

Rs. 551 Plan: Includes 90GB of data, unlimited voice calls, 3,000 SMS per month and a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Rs. 751 Plan: Offers 150GB of data, unlimited voice calls, 3,000 SMS per month and a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar (TV + Mobile) subscription.

Broadband Plans:

Rs. 2,192 Plan: Provides truly unlimited data at 40 Mbps speed, unlimited mobile calls, 2GB daily mobile data, 100 SMS per day and a 90-day subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Rs. 3,109 Plan: Offers truly unlimited data at 100 Mbps speed, unlimited mobile calls, 2GB daily mobile data, 100 SMS per day and a 90-day Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Rs. 12,149 Plan: Includes truly unlimited data at 100 Mbps speed, unlimited mobile calls, 2GB daily mobile data, 100 SMS per day and a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can we watch live TV on Disney+ Hotstar?

Yes, Disney+ Hotstar offers live streaming of various TV channels, including sports, news, and entertainment, allowing users to watch live TV content directly on the platform.

On how many devices can we watch Disney+ Hotstar simultaneously?

According to Disney+ Hotstar's support page, Premium Plan subscribers can enjoy up to 10 device logins and a maximum of four concurrent streams at a time.

How many users can use a Disney+ Hotstar subscription?

While multiple users can log in across different devices, the number of concurrent streams is limited based on the subscription plan. For instance, the Premium Plan allows up to four simultaneous streams. Managing device logins and concurrent streaming limits is advisable to ensure uninterrupted viewing.

Which plan is best on Disney+ Hotstar?

The optimal plan depends on individual preferences:

Super Plan: Suitable for users who prefer streaming on multiple devices with HD quality and are content with limited concurrent streams.

Premium Plan: Ideal for those seeking 4K streaming, higher concurrent streaming limits and access to all content, including international shows and movies.

Consider your viewing habits, desired video quality and the number of devices when selecting the appropriate plan.