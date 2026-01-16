Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur is a historical war film that has completed its theatrical run and made its debut on digital platforms. The film depicts the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, where 120 soldiers from India's 13 Kumaon Regiment faced over 3,000 Chinese troops without artillery support and in extreme cold. The movie explores their legendary fight and the unity they displayed while resisting the Chinese invasion. The sequences are truly emotional.

When and Where to Watch 120 Bahadur

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of 120 Bahadur

Based on true events from the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, this film follows Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (played by Farhan Akhtar) and his 120 fearless soldiers as they are tasked with defending the Chushul Valley against the Chinese invasion. The film delves into their struggle against a massive force of over 3,000 Chinese troops, during which the 120 soldiers courageously battled with only their rifles and bayonets.

Exploring themes of commendable determination, teamwork, and sacrifice, the film serves as a powerful tribute to the bravery of the Indian Army.

Cast and Crew of 120 Bahadur

The historical war film 120 Bahadur, directed by Razneesh Ghai, features Farhan Akhtar in the lead role as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. The screenplay was penned by Rajiv G. Menon, with dialogues by Sumit Arora. The ensemble cast includes Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, and Ankit Siwach in prominent roles.

The film's musical landscape was crafted by Amit Trivedi, who composed the songs, and Satish Raghunathan, who delivered the background score. It is produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.

Reception of 120 Bahadur

The film hit the theatres on November 21st, 2025, where it was welcomed with a heartwarming response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.2/10.