Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release: When, Where to Watch James Cameron’s Epic Sci-Fi Fantasy

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third chapter in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, taking viewers into unexplored volcanic regions of Pandora.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2026 14:10 IST
Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: Fire and Ash from the comfort of your home on JioHotstar.

Highlights
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash explores a darker side of Pandora
  • The film received praise for its stunning visuals and intense storytellin
  • James Cameron’s third Avatar instalment crossed $1.237 billion globally
James Cameron's sci-fi is waiting to be on your bucket list soon! Avatar: Fire and Ash is a science fiction adventure and fantasy. It was in theatres from December 19, 2025 and has collected massive earnings since then. It was praised for its exceptional visuals and strong effects. This installment takes you to a darker world with an intense story, exposing new regions of Pandora and a fierce Na'vi dynasty which is related with fire and volcanic scenes, called Ash People.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Avatar: Fire and Ash from the comfort of your home on JioHotstar. The date is not yet out, however, it is rumoured to appear between mid-April to June.

Trailer and Plot

In the plot, Jake Sully and his family mourn over the death of Neteyam. Neytiri has had hatred for humans. When the flying merchant ships get there, Jake and Neytiri take the decision that Spider should leave the Metkayina and get back to human scientist camp. The family accompanies him for the trip. The ships get attacked by the volcano-dwelling and warmongering Mangkwan who is an aggressive Na'vi tribe and rejects Eywa.

Cast and Crew

Avatar: Fire and Ash is written and directed by James Cameron. The story has been written by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver along with James Cameron. Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and others have played important roles in the movie.

Reception

Avatar: Fire and Ash made a global hit on the box office with a total earning of $1.237 billion and has been announced as the third highest grossing movie. It holds a 7.4 IMDb rating.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: JioHotstar, OTT
