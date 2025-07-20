Technology News
Yeh Saali Naukri Streaming Now: Know Everything about Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

Witness the journey of a young government job aspirant named Raviranjan, who faces individual struggles and societal expectations while chasing his career goals.

Updated: 20 July 2025 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb

Highlights
  • Yeh Saali Naukri is an Indian Drama Web Series
  • It explores themes like individual struggles, societal expectations
  • Streaming now on YouTube at Dice Media page
Yeh Saali Naukri is an Indian drama web series that has finally landed on your digital screens. The series revolves around Raviranjan, a young aspirant, who embarks on a quest to secure a government job. The series highlights the individual struggles, societal expectations, and the journey to clear the competitive examination. Also, the primary motivation for bagging the government job is to marry his girlfriend. Will he be able to cope with the pressure? Will he secure a job offer? Watch now.

When and Where to Watch Yeh Saali Naukri

This web series is currently streaming on the YouTube channel of Dice Media. The episodes are available for free.

Official Trailer and Plot of Yeh Saali Naukri

Yeh Saali Naukri is a series that explores the journey of Raviranjan, portrayed by Sanyam Sharma, a young government job aspirant, who has to face societal expectations, individual struggles, and personal sacrifices to achieve his career goal. His primary motivation behind securing a job relies on his marry his girlfriend, Jyoti (played by Mugdha Agrawal). As he embarks on the quest, there will be impacts on his relationship, and he will have to juggle between self-respect and survival. Will he succeed? Watch now.

Cast and Crew of Yeh Saali Naukri

This drama series has been written by Somnath Karmakar and Kaviraj Singh, whereas the direction has been done by Soubir Ghosh and Kaviraj himself. This series stars Sanyam Sharma and Mugdha Agrawal in the lead roles, supported by the talented Sachin Viddrrohi, Prakhar Singh, Swastika Chakrabarti, Prakhar Singh, Ashi Malviya, etc. The music composition has been delivered by The Intern, while the face behind cinematography is Alpesh Nagar.

Reception of Yeh Saali Naukri

This web series is receiving applause from both the audience and the critics since the day it landed on the digital screens. The IMDb rating of the series is 8.6/10.

 

