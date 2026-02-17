Technology News
Jazz City Streams on OTT From March 19: What You Need to Know About Soumik Sen’s Historical Thriller

Jazz City is set in 1971 Calcutta against the backdrop of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 February 2026 12:12 IST
Jazz City Streams on OTT From March 19: What You Need to Know About Soumik Sen's Historical Thriller

Photo Credit: Sony LIV

This series will begin streaming from March 19th, 2026, exclusively on Sony LIV

  • Jazz City is an upcoming Bengali Historical Thriller Series
  • It has been created, written, and directed by Soumik Sen
  • Streaming begins on March 19th, 2026, only on Sony LIV
Created by Soumik Sen, Jazz City is an upcoming Bengali historical thriller series set to debut soon on digital screens. Centered in Calcutta during 1971, the show explores the era of the Bangladesh Liberation War. The series examines the intersection of music and political unrest while India prepares for war. Its sequences promise to be intense, with a plot packed with wartime tension, political conflict, and resistance, supported by stellar performances from the cast.

When and Where to Watch Jazz City

This series will begin streaming on March 19, 2026, exclusively on Sony LIV. Viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jazz City

This series is set against the backdrop of 1971 Calcutta, revolving around Jimmy (played by Arifin Shuvoo), a carefree man who avoids political tensions and conflicts to escape confrontation. The scenes are set within a jazz club, where the city's elite gather to discuss revolutionary awakenings through the medium of music.

However, Jimmy's life takes a dark turn when he is thrust into the world of international espionage and forced to make difficult choices. The story further explores themes of war, revolution, loyalty, and betrayal.

Cast and Crew of Jazz City

The historical espionage thriller Jazz City is created, written, and directed by Soumik Sen. Set in 1971 Calcutta against the backdrop of the Bangladesh Liberation War, the series stars Arifin Shuvoo as Jimmy Roy and Sauraseni Maitra in leading roles. The prominent supporting cast includes Vinay Sharma, Soumen Chakraborty, Shataf Figar, and Sreya Bhattacharya.

It is produced by Studio 9 and StudioNext.

Reception of Jazz City

The series is yet to be released; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Further reading: SonyLiv, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Crimson Desert a 'Premium' Experience, Will Not Have Microtransactions, Pearl Abyss Confirms
India AI Summit: This Startup Wants to Build the World’s First AI City in Bengaluru

