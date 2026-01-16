Inspired by the notorious Cyanide Mohan case, Kalamkaval is a Malayalam crime drama written and directed by Jithin K. Jose. The film stars Mammootty in the lead role as an investigating officer on the hunt for a prolific serial killer. As the state is gripped by the murders of vulnerable women, the investigation intensifies, eventually uncovering a truth that leaves viewers stunned. The film becomes particularly engaging when the serial killer himself manages to infiltrate the investigating team.

When and Where to Watch Kalamkaval

The film is now streaming on Sony LIV in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kalamkaval

Set in early 2000s Kerala, Kalamkaval begins with a spree of murders involving missing women who are either divorced, widowed, or unmarried. SI Jayakrishnan (played by Vinayakan) leads the investigation to track down the serial killer. As he delves deeper, he begins to connect the patterns of the murders, eventually linking the case to the state borders. To solve the mystery, he recruits Stanley Das (played by Mammootty), a Malayali officer stationed near the border.

While Stanley uses his insider knowledge and manipulative skills to tamper with evidence, SI Jayakrishnan finds himself entangled in missing clues and deceptive leads. The tension culminates in a climax that makes the film a truly compelling watch.

Cast and Crew of Kalamkaval

The Malayalam crime thriller Kalamkaval is directed by Jithin K. Jose, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jishnu Sreekumar. Produced by Mammootty Kampany, the film features Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Rajisha Vijayan, Azees Nedumangad, Gibin Gopinath, and Gayatri Arun.

Reception of Kalamkaval

The film was theatrically released on December 5, 2025, and performed exceptionally well at the box office, grossing over Rs. 82 crore worldwide. It currently holds an IMDb rating of 7.5/10.