Mahavatar Narsimha Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Animated Mythological Drama

Mahavatar Narsimha has finally made its way to your digital screens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 September 2025 14:58 IST
Mahavatar Narsimha Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Animated Mythological Drama

Photo Credit: Imdb

Mahavatar Narsimha, has finally made its way to the OTT platform

Highlights
  • Mahavatar Narsimha is a Mythological drama movie
  • It follows the avatar of Lord Vishnu as Narsimha, a half-man and half-t
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
One of the most successful movies of the year, Mahavatar Narsimha, has finally made its way to the OTT platform. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, this mythological drama is based on the blend of Vishnu Puran, Shrimad Bhagavata Puran, and Narsimha Puran. The story of this film follows the demon Hiranyakashyap, who declares himself a god and begins persecuting Vishnu's followers. Also, he tries his all to distance Prahlad (son) from the devotion of Vishnu. That's when Lord Vishnu manifests as Mahavatar Narsimha to defeat him.

When and Where to Watch Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is now streaming on Netflix. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch this mythological drama movie online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mahavatar Narsimha

This film revolves around the demon Hiranyakashyap, who declares himself a god and seeks revenge from Lord Vishnu. Despite his brutal efforts to keep his son, Prahlad, from worshiping Lord Vishnu, he fails. To protect the universe, Prahlad and defeat Hiranyakashyap, Lord Vishnu manifests as Mahavatar Narsimha, a half-man, half-tiger avatar. Narsimha then battles with the demon Hiranyakashyap and showcases the fierce sequences. While defeating, he ensures that the prosecution is done with divine integrity. With innovative animation and exceptional storytelling, this film explores the themes of divinity, devotion, and the power of good over evil.

Cast and Crew of Mahavatar Narsimha

Written by Jayapurna Das, this movie features the voices of Aditya Raj Sharma, Harjeet Walia, Haripriya Matta, Priyanka Bhandari, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Sam C.S., while Ashwin Kumar and Ajay Varma are the editors.

Reception of Mahavatar Narsimha

The theatrical release of the movie was done on July 25, 2025, where it hit the box office with a boom. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.1/10.

 

Mahavatar Narsimha Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Animated Mythological Drama
