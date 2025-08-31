Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 Is Now Streaming On Netflix: What You Need to Know

Love Is Blind: UK, one of the most popular dating reality shows, is back with its second season, where 30 singles from the UK and Ireland will come together to find genuine connections. This modern dating show follows the approach where couples are set to choose their partners and build a connection without revealing their faces. The show will take the contestants on a journey where they have to navigate their way to creating an emotional connection. The theme explores love, connection, and intimacy.

When and Where to Watch Love is Blind: UK Season 2

The show is currently streaming on Netflix with 10 episodes. A special Reunion episode is now streaming on August 31st, 2025. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch this online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Love is Blind Season 2

Love is Blind season 2 is one of the most popular dating shows, where 30 participants across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland come to find their true love and explore their connections with strangers.

After exploring the connections, 5 couples are then moved forward and sent to Cyprus, where they navigate their emotional bond and compatibility, but now together without the pods. The second season will have love triangles, struggling romance, and a lot more. Watch now, only on Netflix.

Cast and Crew of Love is Blind Season 2

Matt and Emma Wills return this season to host this highly addictive dating reality show. Some of the prominent participants include Billy Jerwis, Kal Pasha, Amy Jane, Charlie Antony, Megan Jupp, Holly Kingdon, Chris O'Byrne, and more. The show has been directed by Sarah Carnie, and Sam Ardley is the cinematographer.

Reception of Love is Blind Season 2

Love is Blind Season 2 aired on Netflix on August 13th, 2025, where it received a decent response from the audience. The current season's IMDb rating is unavailable; however, the first season received a rating of 6.9/10.