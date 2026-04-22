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NASA’s Curiosity Rover Finds Crater Filled With Sand, Alters Drilling Plans

Curiosity rover encountered a setback after discovering its target crater filled with wind-blown sand, preventing a planned drilling attempt. To avoid risks, scientists redirected the rover to nearby exposed bedrock and identified a new sulfate-rich site for sampling.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 April 2026 21:29 IST
NASA’s Curiosity Rover Finds Crater Filled With Sand, Alters Drilling Plans

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image using its Right Navigation Camera on April 13, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Curiosity finds crater filled with sand, halting drilling plans
  • Rover avoids risk of getting stuck in loose Martian surface
  • New sulfate-rich target may reveal Mars geological history
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NASA's Curiosity rover reached its new 10-meter crater Antofagasta in April 2026, but discovered that the crater floor had become covered with Martian sand carried by wind. Scientists had hoped to drill there, but the sandy infill hid older layers and posed a risk of entrapment. The team shifted its work to study nearby layered bedrock while they established a new drilling location. The mission of Curiosity now extends its Mars operations through multiple analysis objectives that support future Mars exploration.

Antofagasta's Sand-Filled Crater

According to NASA's Curiosity team, Antofagasta (~10 m wide) looked fresh, but its floor was filled with ‘dark rippled sand' that buried the layers scientists hoped to sample. The team considered driving into the sand, but the risk of getting stuck was deemed ‘much too high'. They also checked nearby rocks for possible crater ejecta, but found no clear targets. In the end, Curiosity did not drill at Antofagasta. Instead, the rover examined exposed outcrops around the rim with its cameras and instruments.

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Next Drill Target: the ‘Atacama' Sulfate Block

As noted by the Curiosity team, their rover's future sampling site will be on sulfate-bearing strata higher up on the ‘boxwork' area. The Curiosity rover spotted a ‘drillable' rock formation on Sol 4870. The rover named the site ‘Atacama'. The scientists would analyze the site using tools like APXS, MAHLI, and ChemCam. Should it turn out favourable for drilling, they would conduct a ‘preload' test, after which the rover would take a core sample from this site. This new sulfate-bearing bedrock sample would help understand the geological history of Mars.

 

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Further reading: NASA, Curiosity rover, planetary science, Mars, Mars exploration, drilling, geology, sulfate minerals, space missions, red planet
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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