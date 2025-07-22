Technology News
Ayyare Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Telugu Drama Movie

Ayyare is a Telugu language comedy drama movie that follows a young couple, who are on the verge of getting married.

Updated: 22 July 2025 13:55 IST
Ayyare Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Telugu Drama Movie

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Telugu family drama "Ayyare" (2012) is now streaming digitally

  • Ayyare is a Telugu Family Comedy Drama Movie
  • The film follows a twisted tale of a couple, a wedding, and a Baba
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
Ayyare, released back in 2012, is a Telugu family drama movie that has finally landed on your digital screens. The movie is an ultimate drama that features a couple named Venkatesam and Anjali, who are set to get married. But their happiness is hindered as a Baba interferes with their relationship. Initially, he agrees to the wedding, but, sudden change of mind creates questions. The movie is comic, and the suspense surrounding Baba is worth watching. Also, it explores the complexities of a relationship.

When and Where to Watch Ayyare

Ayyare is currently streaming on JioHotstar. The movie is available in the Telugu language only. Also, viewers will need an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ayyare

Ayyare is a Telugu Comedy family drama that follows Venkatesam, a lively and carefree man, who falls in love with Anjali, a girl hailing from a rich family. As their parents agree upon marriage, Anjali's father, Sivaprasad, seeks the guidance of their Guru, named Parakaya Baba. Initially, Baba agrees to the wedding; however, things take a turn when he refuses. The second part of the movie delves into finding out the mystery and potential reasons why Baba refused after initial approval. Likewise, the movie will explore the connection between Venkatesam and Baba that will stun the audience.

Cast and Crew of Ayyare

This Telugu movie stars prominent actors like Aneesha Singh, Sai Kumar, Vamshi Paidithalli, Rajendra Prasad, Sivaji, and more. The movie has been written and directed by Saagar K Chandra, accompanied by Nivas (Writer). The music composition has been done by Kasyap Sunil, while the face behind cinematography is Samala Bhasker. The movie has been produced by Sudhakar Babu.

Reception of Ayyare

This movie was released on January 20th, 2012, theatrically, where it opened with a mixed response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.2/10.

 

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Telugu, JioHotstar, Drama, Family, Comedy
