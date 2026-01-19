Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is now live for shoppers in India. Besides smartphones, tablets and laptops, a slew of home appliances are available at discounted prices during this year's sale. Washing machines from top brands like LG, Bosch and Samsung are listed with significant discounts in the sale. Amazon is also offering an instant 10 per cent discount for purchases made using select bank cards. Amazon Prime members can avail additional discounts. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons and exchange offers.

The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers attractive discounts on high-performance fully automatic front load washing machines. LG's 8Kg 5 Star (FHB1208Z4M) fully automatic front-load washing machine can be grabbed for a discounted price of Rs. 34,990, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 50,490. This model offers Wi-Fi connectivity and has an inbuilt heater. It also has a touch panel and provides ten wash programmes.

Similarly, Bosch is selling its 9kg 5 Star fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WGA14200IN) which offers support for 14 wash programmes, at a discounted price of Rs. 35,990. It's worth noting that the listed price of the washing machine on Amazon is Rs. 60,990.

On top of the general price cut, shoppers can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can also take advantage of Amazon Pay offers, exchange deals, and additional coupon discounts. Amazon Prime members will get additional discounts as well. There are convenient options like cash on delivery and easy returns.

Here are the best washing machine deals currently available on Amazon with up to Rs. 7,500 instant discount. Buyers are encouraged to compare prices across other e-commerce platforms to ensure they're getting the best value. Meanwhile, we have curated the best deals on refrigerators and tablets. You can also check out the best deals on laptops under Rs. 40,000 and smartwatches under Rs. 10,000 here.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Washing Machines

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link Samsung 8kg, 5 Star (WW80T504DAX1TL) Rs. 33,490 Rs. 55,990 Buy Now LG 8Kg, 5 Star (FHB1208Z4M) Rs. 50,490 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now Bosch 9kg 5 Star (WGA14200IN) Rs. 60,990 Rs. 35,990 Buy Now Haier 9 Kg 5 Star (EFL90-DM14IBIEBK) Rs. 49,990 Rs. 34,490 Buy Now Samsung 12Kg (WW12DG5B24AXTL) Rs. 52,990 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.