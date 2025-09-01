The Hindi-language blockbuster Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, will be available on OTT platforms this month. After a blockbuster theatrical release, fans have been eager about the OTT release. Mohit Suri's directorial is an emotional and romantic storyline that has captured the hearts of the fans. While the movie makers have yet to announce the official date, the release date for the OTT platform is speculated to be September 12.

Here is everything you need to know about the Saiyaara cast, storyline and other details.

When and Where to Watch Saiyaara

The romantic drama Saiyaara is expected to release on September 12, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. You will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Cast and Crew

Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri and the film's writers are Sankalp Sadanah and Rohan Shankar. The movie stars Aneet Padda as Vaani and Ahaan Pandey as Krish in the lead roles.

The film also stars a stellar supporting cast of Geeta Agarwal, Varun Badola, Anngad Raaj, Shaad Randhawa, Sid Makkar, Alam Khan and others.

The Storyline

The movie features Aneet Padda as Vaani, a young woman whose life takes a shocking turn when her boyfriend abandons her before their court marriage to marry a wealthy businessman's daughter. Devastated, hearing this, Vaani spirals into depression. She even isolates herself and her passion for writing. On the other hand is Krrish, who is brought up in a dysfunctional family, whose mother is dead and an alcoholic father, he finds solace in his music. So after six months, Vaani and Krrish meet in a firm where Vaani collaborates with him on a song, they become good friends, and soon the friendship turns into love.

Here is the catch: Vaani is also detected with Alzheimer's, and that causes her to forget about Krrish now and then. But led by true love, Krrish sacrifices everything to be with her to create new memories and undo his memories. The movie has many emotional moments, giving a different tale of true love; hence, it has been warmly received by the audience. Now, the film is set to release on Netflix.

Reception

Saiyaara, the romantic and emotional tale of the love of Vaani and Krrish, is ready to stream on Netflix. The movie became a fan favourite and is ready to stream on Netflix on September 12. The film has an IMDB rating of 6.5/10.