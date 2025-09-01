Technology News
English Edition

Saiyaara OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda-Starring Blockbuster Film Online

Saiyaara, the romantic drama starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, is ready to stream on Netflix in September.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 September 2025 21:00 IST
Saiyaara OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda-Starring Blockbuster Film Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Romantic saga Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri of Aashiqui 2 fame

Highlights
  • Saiyaara was released in theatres in India on July 18
  • The film is now set to make its OTT debut in September
  • It is the second-highest-grossing Hindi-language film of 2025
Advertisement

The Hindi-language blockbuster Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, will be available on OTT platforms this month. After a blockbuster theatrical release, fans have been eager about the OTT release. Mohit Suri's directorial is an emotional and romantic storyline that has captured the hearts of the fans. While the movie makers have yet to announce the official date, the release date for the OTT platform is speculated to be September 12.

Here is everything you need to know about the Saiyaara cast, storyline and other details.

When and Where to Watch Saiyaara

The romantic drama Saiyaara is expected to release on September 12, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. You will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Cast and Crew

Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri and the film's writers are Sankalp Sadanah and Rohan Shankar. The movie stars Aneet Padda as Vaani and Ahaan Pandey as Krish in the lead roles.

The film also stars a stellar supporting cast of Geeta Agarwal, Varun Badola, Anngad Raaj, Shaad Randhawa, Sid Makkar, Alam Khan and others.

The Storyline

The movie features Aneet Padda as Vaani, a young woman whose life takes a shocking turn when her boyfriend abandons her before their court marriage to marry a wealthy businessman's daughter. Devastated, hearing this, Vaani spirals into depression. She even isolates herself and her passion for writing. On the other hand is Krrish, who is brought up in a dysfunctional family, whose mother is dead and an alcoholic father, he finds solace in his music. So after six months, Vaani and Krrish meet in a firm where Vaani collaborates with him on a song, they become good friends, and soon the friendship turns into love.

Here is the catch: Vaani is also detected with Alzheimer's, and that causes her to forget about Krrish now and then. But led by true love, Krrish sacrifices everything to be with her to create new memories and undo his memories. The movie has many emotional moments, giving a different tale of true love; hence, it has been warmly received by the audience. Now, the film is set to release on Netflix.

Reception

Saiyaara, the romantic and emotional tale of the love of Vaani and Krrish, is ready to stream on Netflix. The movie became a fan favourite and is ready to stream on Netflix on September 12. The film has an IMDB rating of 6.5/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Saiyaara, Aneet Padda, Ahaan Pandey, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release is Here: All the Details about This Vikrant Massey Starrer
Google’s Chief Scientist Jeff Dean Says He Does Not Like to Talk About AGI
Saiyaara OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda-Starring Blockbuster Film Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Series Overview: Definitely a Flagship Choice for Gamers Under Rs. 40,000
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  3. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Offers Announced Ahead of September 5 Debut
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin Soon; Bank Discounts Revealed
  5. Poco C85 With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio G81-Ultra SoC Debuts at This Price
  6. Acer TravelLite Essential Series Debuts in India With 14-Inch Display
  7. Honor X7d 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 6.77-Inch Display Launched
  8. Xiaomi 16 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  9. NASA, Roscosmos Astronauts Probe Bone and Brain Changes in Space
  10. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked; Could Launch in These Three Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. Washable Fiber Computer Could Transform the Future of Smart Clothing, Study Finds
  2. Who Is Megan McArthur, the First Woman to Pilot NASA's SpaceX Dragon?
  3. Rajkummar Rao's Maalik Set for OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Online
  4. ISS Crew Studies Bone Loss and Brain Adaptation to Safeguard Astronaut Health
  5. ESA’s JUICE Probe Uses Venus Flyby to Stay on Track for Jupiter’s Icy Moons
  6. Saiyaara OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda-Starring Blockbuster Film Online
  7. NASA Unveils Plans for Lunar Nuclear Reactor by 2030 Amid Rising Moon Race
  8. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release is Here: All the Details about This Vikrant Massey Starrer
  9. The Bads of Bollywood OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Bobby Deol-Starring Series Online
  10. Xiaomi 16 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Be First Phones With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »