Sankranthiki Vasthunam Now Available for Streaming on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video

Anil Ravipudi has hit the theatres with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and viewers have reciprocated that love to him. This has been a blockbuster movie, which came as the biggest success after its release on January 14, 2025. It is now available on OTT. The movie has been out for one year after its release. It earned around Rs. 330 crore globally and became the highest-grossing Telugu movie of the year. Let's dive into the insights of the movie, when and where to watch, what the plot, cast and reception are.

When and Where to Watch

The viewers who missed the movie in theatres can watch it online now on Z5 and Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

Satya Akella is a renowned businessman who comes to India for his business vacation. He received an invitation from the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Kesava. He comes to eat in the farmhouse upon the suggestion of the president. He gets abducted there by Biju Pandey's gang. They held him hostage to get Papa Pandey released. Jailer denies the release of Papa Pandey without any official statement from the government. The Chief Minister refuses to make any statement because Satya' kidnap will put his position in danger. There is a police investigator, Meenakshi, who takes help from her ex, YD Raju, who is an encounter specialist. The film then takes many unpredictable turns, and it is worth watching.

Cast and Crew

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam stars Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Revanth, Sai Kumar, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others. Dil Raju has produced it. Bheems Ceciroleo has given fantastic music to it.

Reception

The movie has made a good earning and has been a blockbuster at the box office. Through this review, it is clear that it is the most loved movie of the last year, with an IMDb rating of 6.1.