Technology News
English Edition

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Now Available for Streaming on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is a Telugu action-comedy entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi that released in theatres on January 14, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2026 12:41 IST
Sankranthiki Vasthunam Now Available for Streaming on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: IMDB

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is a Telugu blockbuster by Anil Ravipudi, now streaming on Z5

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Blockbuster Telugu film that earned around ₹330 crore globally
  • Now available to stream on Z5 and Prime Video
  • Features a star-studded cast led by Venkatesh
Advertisement

Anil Ravipudi has hit the theatres with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and viewers have reciprocated that love to him. This has been a blockbuster movie, which came as the biggest success after its release on January 14, 2025. It is now available on OTT. The movie has been out for one year after its release. It earned around Rs. 330 crore globally and became the highest-grossing Telugu movie of the year. Let's dive into the insights of the movie, when and where to watch, what the plot, cast and reception are.

When and Where to Watch

The viewers who missed the movie in theatres can watch it online now on Z5 and Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

Satya Akella is a renowned businessman who comes to India for his business vacation. He received an invitation from the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Kesava. He comes to eat in the farmhouse upon the suggestion of the president. He gets abducted there by Biju Pandey's gang. They held him hostage to get Papa Pandey released. Jailer denies the release of Papa Pandey without any official statement from the government. The Chief Minister refuses to make any statement because Satya' kidnap will put his position in danger. There is a police investigator, Meenakshi, who takes help from her ex, YD Raju, who is an encounter specialist. The film then takes many unpredictable turns, and it is worth watching.

Cast and Crew

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam stars Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Revanth, Sai Kumar, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others. Dil Raju has produced it. Bheems Ceciroleo has given fantastic music to it.

Reception

The movie has made a good earning and has been a blockbuster at the box office. Through this review, it is clear that it is the most loved movie of the last year, with an IMDb rating of 6.1.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: ott, imdb, Telugu action-comedy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Shambala Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Aadi Saikumar Starrer Movie
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date, Pre-Order Timeline Tipped Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Next Month

Related Stories

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Now Available for Streaming on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Update: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, Delays 7 Games
  3. Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances
  4. Here's When the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ Will Launch in India
  5. Realme Neo 8 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  6. YouTube Takes on OpenAI's Sora With AI-Generated Shorts Feature
  7. Aadukalam Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. iQOO 15 Ultra Design and Colourways Teased Ahead of Launch
  9. NexDeck's New Smartphone Lets You Boot Android 16, Linux and Windows 11
  10. Apple Asks Delhi High Court to Stop CCI From Seeking Its Financials
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Neo 8 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  2. Apple Asks Delhi High Court to Stop Competition Commission of India From Seeking Its Financials
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners
  5. OnePlus 15T Lands on 3C Certification Database Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications
  6. Crimson Desert Has Officially Gone Gold, Launch Set for March 19
  7. Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Chromebook 311 Launched With MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU: Price, Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26+ Bags 3C Certification; Might Not Launch With Charging Upgrade
  9. Apple Could Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot to Rival OpenAI, Google: Report
  10. Powerful X-Class Solar Flare Sends CME Toward Earth, Storms Possible
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »