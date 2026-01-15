Technology News
Silent Truth Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Japanese Crime Mystery Online

Silent Truth is a Japanese crime series exploring dark secrets, psychological tension, and moral dilemmas. Episode 1 is now streaming on Netflix India, with weekly episodes until March 17, 2026.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2026 00:03 IST
Silent Truth Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Japanese Crime Mystery Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Silent Truth (2026), a Japanese crime thriller, streams on Netflix India

  • Japanese psychological crime drama streaming on Netflix India
  • Episode 1 premiered on January 13, 2026
  • New episodes are released weekly every Tuesday
The Japanese psychological crime series Silent Truth is now available to stream on Netflix India. It is a chilling trip into the secrets, crime, and nature of humans. Season 1 Episode 1 aired on January 13, and after that point, a new episode aired every Tuesday in such a way that it managed to get viewers tuning in week by week. The series explores the darker areas of morality, betrayal, and secrets in a moody, slow-burning style. Those with a taste for suspense-rich, character-driven narratives will be left begging for more as yet another layer of the show's central mystery is peeled back each episode.

When and Where to Watch Silent Truth

Silent Truth is available to stream on the official Netflix site or app in India. The series consists of 10 episodes, each dropping every Tuesday. With this schedule, viewers can both plan a weekly binge or watch along episode by episode.

Trailer and Plot of Silent Truth

Silent Truth explores a sequence of enigmatic crimes that unleash first ripples and then layers of deeper psychology in its characters. Every episode uncovers new plot turns, uncovering links that dare viewers to reveal their own ideas of justice, truth, and morality. The series manages to walk the line between tense storytelling and a strong atmospheric mood that keeps viewers on their toes while also providing tension-filled slow-burn drama.

Cast and Crew of Silent Truth

The series combines a cast of excellent Japanese actors with a great creative team to tell this interesting story. Taking on an emotional depth of character and the easy dynamics that form around them, Silent Truth is just as intriguing for fans of psychological crime series.

IMDb Rating of Silent Truth

The series has an IMDb rating of 5.9/10 and has received mixed-to-positive reviews.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
