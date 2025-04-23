Technology News
The Apprentice Season 7 Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know

The Apprentice Season 7 is finally out now on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 April 2025 12:09 IST
The Apprentice Season 7 Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

The Apprentice Season 7 has been produced by Mark Burnett and Donald Trump.

  • The Apprentice Season 7 is an American Reality Show that offers a posit
  • The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  • Donald Trump is the host of The Apprentice Season 7
One of the most anticipated American shows, The Apprentice, is finally out now with an OTT release. The Apprentice is an American reality show hosted by Donald Trump. The streaming is available now on Amazon Prime Video. The show revolves around the contestants competing to acquire their position of Trump's “Best Business Brain” with a salary of $250,000. The show first aired in the year 2004 and comprises 15 seasons. However, Amazon recently bought the streaming rights and decided to air 7 seasons of this reality show.

When and Where to Watch The Apprentice Season 7

The Apprentice Season 7 is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. For those who have not yet subscribed, do it now. Don't miss this ultimate game of brains.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Apprentice Season 7

Hosted by Donald Trump, this show revolves around the celebrity and non-celebrity contestants who compete with each other. The winner of the show is offered a position in Trump's Empire with an outstanding salary of $250,000.

The show analyses leadership, business, and management skills, as the competitors are set to compete with each other through different challenges and tasks. It also offers a treat to the viewers with unfiltered content, famous controversies, and offbeat remarks.

Cast and Crew of The Apprentice Season 7

Donald Trump, himself, is the host of the show. Mark Burnett and Donald Trump are the executive producers of The Apprentice. Some of the prominent names that will be featured in the show are Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trace Adkins, Piers Morgan, Carol Alt, Stephen Baldwin, and more. Kenneth Gamble, Leon Huff, and Anthony Jackson are the theme music composers. Out of 15 seasons, 14 have been hosted by Donald Trump, while the last season was hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Reception of The Apprentice Season 7

With an IMDb rating of 4.5/10, The Apprentice is an award-winning reality show that gained immense popularity. With over 15 wins and 22 nominations, the show bagged some of the prestigious awards like the Gold Derby Awards, BMI Film and TV awards, and the ASCAP Film and Television Music Award.  

The Apprentice Season 7 Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know
