Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Might Not Feature Upgraded Titanium Backplate Included With Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Might Not Feature Upgraded Titanium Backplate Included With Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report

Samsung is said to be considering the reintroduction of a material it used for four years on its previous Galaxy Z Fold smartphones.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 July 2025 20:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Might Not Feature Upgraded Titanium Backplate Included With Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is equipped with a titanium backplate

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to arrive in H2 2026
  • The handset could arrive without a new component from this year's model
  • A future Galaxy Z Fold model may reintroduce support for Samsung's S Pen
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the purported successor to the company's recently unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 7 model, isn't expected to arrive for another year, but details of the handset have already begun to surface online. The company introduced a new, upgraded component with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 model that is designed to improve its structural integrity. However, it might not be included on next year's foldable handset, according to a report from a South Korean publication.

Samsung Could Revert to Carbon Fibre-Reinforced Plastic Backplate

The Elec reports (in Korean) that Samsung is evaluating the use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) or titanium for the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 backplate. The South Korean tech firm equipped its recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (First Impressions) as well as last year's Galaxy Z Fold SE model with a titanium backplate, but it is currently unclear whether it will make it to next year's model.

According to the publication, Samsung has equipped all of its foldable models between the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review) and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Review) with a CFRP backplate. The same component on the company's first two foldable handsets (the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 2) was made from stainless steel.

The ongoing uncertainty between China and the US due to the recent tariff dispute is said to be the primary reason for Samsung considering the use of CFRP instead of titanium for the backplate on the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The company reportedly relies on China for raw materials, including titanium, and the ongoing dispute could impact its supplies for its next generation of foldable phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 dropped support for the S Pen stylus to deliver a slimmer handset by removing the digitiser, but Samsung is working on bringing it back with a future model. The publication states that the company has devised a way to equip a device with stylus support, without a digitiser, while a future model could also use glass instead of CFRP or titanium as a backplate material.

While it's too early to tell whether Samsung will use a CFRP or titanium backplate for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, it highlights how geopolitical issues could impact the materials used to build a smartphone. It's best to take these claims with a grain of salt, as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn't expected to launch until the second half of 2026.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Ubisoft's Upcoming Launches Include a New Ghost Recon Game, CEO Says

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Might Not Feature Upgraded Titanium Backplate Included With Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Elden Ring Nightreign is Getting a Two-Player Mode This Week
  9. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »