Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the purported successor to the company's recently unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 7 model, isn't expected to arrive for another year, but details of the handset have already begun to surface online. The company introduced a new, upgraded component with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 model that is designed to improve its structural integrity. However, it might not be included on next year's foldable handset, according to a report from a South Korean publication.

Samsung Could Revert to Carbon Fibre-Reinforced Plastic Backplate

The Elec reports (in Korean) that Samsung is evaluating the use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) or titanium for the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 backplate. The South Korean tech firm equipped its recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (First Impressions) as well as last year's Galaxy Z Fold SE model with a titanium backplate, but it is currently unclear whether it will make it to next year's model.

According to the publication, Samsung has equipped all of its foldable models between the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review) and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Review) with a CFRP backplate. The same component on the company's first two foldable handsets (the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 2) was made from stainless steel.

The ongoing uncertainty between China and the US due to the recent tariff dispute is said to be the primary reason for Samsung considering the use of CFRP instead of titanium for the backplate on the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The company reportedly relies on China for raw materials, including titanium, and the ongoing dispute could impact its supplies for its next generation of foldable phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 dropped support for the S Pen stylus to deliver a slimmer handset by removing the digitiser, but Samsung is working on bringing it back with a future model. The publication states that the company has devised a way to equip a device with stylus support, without a digitiser, while a future model could also use glass instead of CFRP or titanium as a backplate material.

While it's too early to tell whether Samsung will use a CFRP or titanium backplate for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, it highlights how geopolitical issues could impact the materials used to build a smartphone. It's best to take these claims with a grain of salt, as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn't expected to launch until the second half of 2026.