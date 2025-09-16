Technology News
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Sold 4.4 Million Copies in Less Than Six Months of Launch

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sold over a million copies in just three days after launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 September 2025 17:38 IST


Photo Credit: Sandfall Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is 2025's highest rated game

Highlights
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is developed by Sandfall Interactive
  • The game features turn-based combat
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on Xbox Game Pass
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the acclaimed RPG from first-time developer Sandfall Interactive, has sold 4.4 million copies, according to staff members at the studio. Sandfall's official sales figure, however, still stands at 3.3 million units sold by the end of May. The game seems to have since sold over one million copies across supported platforms.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sells 4.4 Million Copies

Sandfall Interactive team members revealed the latest sales milestone in an interview with French creator Antoine Daniele during a recent Twitch livestream. The developers confirmed that while the official sales figure was 3.3 million units, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had sold 4.4 million copies.

“Officially 3.3 million, but it's 4.4 million,” senior gameplay programmer Florian Torres said in response to a query about sales of the game (via GameReactor).

The updated sales figure would mean Expidition 33 has sold over a million copies since the end of May when Sandfall reported the game's sales had hit 3.3 million units. Reaching the sales milestone in less than six months of launch marks a remarkable achievement for an independent game from a new studio, especially considering it is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

The French developer has announced in May that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had fittingly sold 3.3 million units in 33 days. The turn-based RPG launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on April 24.

Expedition 33 reached one million unit sales in just three days after its release after selling 500,000 units on the first day. On Steam, the game has an all-time peak concurrent player count of over 145,000.

The game's commercial performance is matched by its critical reception. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was acclaimed at launch for its story, characters, turn-based combat, music, and visuals. It is the year's highest rated game on both Metacritic and OpenCritic, and is being considered a strong contender for Game of the Year.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set in a dark fantasy Belle Époque Paris and follows volunteers of the titular Expedition 33, who set out to destroy the Paintress, an evil goddess who threatens to destroy all life on Earth. The game features party-based exploration and combat.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul

