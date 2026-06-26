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  • Steam Summer Sale 2026 Best Deals: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Resident Evil Requiem, Black Ops 7 and More

Steam Summer Sale 2026 Best Deals: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Resident Evil Requiem, Black Ops 7 and More

Steam Summer Sale will go on till July 9.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 June 2026 20:59 IST
Steam Summer Sale 2026 Best Deals: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Resident Evil Requiem, Black Ops 7 and More

Photo Credit: Steam

Steam Summer Sale began on June 25

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Highlights
  • Steam Summer Sale brings discounts on thousands of PC games
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gets a 60 percent discount
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for Rs. 179
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Steam Summer Sale is now live, featuring a ton of heavy discounts on thousands of PC games across genres. The sale began on June 25 and will go on till July 9 at 10am PT. So, there's plenty of time to pick up great games at deep discounts. Some of the highlights of the Steam Summer Sale include discounts on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Nioh 3, Dispatch, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Several new games have received discounts during the Steam sale. Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom's survival horror title that launched in February, gets a 20 percent discount and is available for Rs. 3,519. Hit indie title Mewgenics is available for Rs. 975 after a 25 percent discount. Mouse: P.I. For Hire, the acclaimed first-person shooter with an art style inspired by hand-drawn rubber hose animation, also gets a 20 percent discount and is selling at Rs. 1,040.

Aside from new games, Steam Summer Sale also brings big discounts on slightly older heavy hitters. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the greatest RPGs of all time, is available for Rs. 179 after a 90 percent discount. Game of the Year winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gets a 20 percent discount and is available for Rs. 2,399. And Sid Meier's Civilization VII is available for Rs. 1,999 after a 50 percent discount.

Steam Summer Sale, as expected, also brings deep discounts on several popular games. Aside from The Witcher 3, games like Far Cry 4, Ghostwire Tokyo, Dishonored, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have also received a 90 percent discount.

Indie favourites like Cult of the Lamb and Rust get 50 percent discounts and are selling at Rs. 449 and Rs. 899, respectively. PowerWash Simulator 2, which released in October last year, is available for Rs. 800 after a 20 percent discount. Indie masterpiece Hades gets a 75 percent discount and is available for Rs. 275. Here some of Steam Summer Sale's best deals across genres:

Best Deals on New Games

Nioh 3 – Rs. 3,430 (30 percent discount)

Resident Evil Requiem – Rs. 3,519 (20 percent discount)

Marathon – Rs. 1,714 (30 percent discount)

Reanimal – Rs. 1,200 (25 percent discount)

Cairn – Rs. 975 (25 percent discount)

Deals on Best of 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Rs. 2,399 (20 percent)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Rs. 1,344 (60 percent)

Dispatch – Rs. 1,040 (20 percent)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Rs. 3,999 (20 percent)

Split Fiction – Rs. 1,624 (35 percent)

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced – Rs. 1,249 (50 percent)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rs. 1,249 (74 percent)

Cyberpunk 2077 – Rs. 899 (70 percent)

Baldur's Gate 3 – Rs. 2,249 (25 percent)

Fallout 76 – Rs. 624 (75 percent)

Best Deep Discounts

The Witcher 3: Wild Hundt – Rs. 179 (90 percent)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Rs. 499 (90 percent)

Ghostwire Tokyo – Rs. 249 (90 percent)

Watch Dogs 2 – Rs. 149 (95 percent)

The Quarry – Rs. 329 (90 percent)

Best Games Under Rs. 500

Sons of the Forest – Rs. 390 (70 percent)

Dead Space – Rs. 299 (90 percent)

Cuphead – Rs. 395 (30 percent)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Rs. 449 (85 percent)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – Rs. 439 (60 percent)

Best Games Under Rs. 250

Hitman World of Assassination – Rs. 70 (90 percent)

EA Sports FC 26 – Rs. 150 (80 percent)

Detroit Become Human – Rs. 199 (90 percent)

Batman: Arkham Knight – Rs. 202 (85 percent)

Metro Exodus – Rs. 225 (90 percent)

Best Deals on RPGs

No Rest for the Wicked – Rs. 1,189 (30 percent)

Diablo IV – Rs. 2,496 (40 percent)

Octopath Traveler 0 – Rs. 2,274 (35 percent)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Rs. 1,399 (60 percent)

Elden Ring Nightreign – Rs. 1,874 (25 percent)

Best Deals on Action-Adventure

God of War Ragnarok – Rs. 2,679 (33 percent)

Stellar Blade – Rs. 3,215 (33 percent)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Rs. 2,999 (40 percent)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Rs. 1,259 (40 percent)

Monster Hunter Wilds – Rs. 1,889 (58 percent)

Best Deals on Sim/ Strategy

Crusader Kings 3 – Rs. 941 (70 percent)

Hearts of Iron 4 – Rs. 627 (80 percent)

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Rs. 644 (85 percent)

Anno 117: Pax Romana – Rs. 2,939 (30 percent)

Best Deals on Shooters

Arc Raiders – Rs. 1,942 (25 percent)

Helldivers 2 – Rs. 1,874 (25 percent)

Battlefield 6 – Rs. 1,999 (50 percent)

Risk of Rain 2 – Rs. 237 (67 percent)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Rs. 839 (70 percent)

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Intriguing, emotional story
  • Compelling dual protagonists
  • Tense survival horror gameplay
  • Thrilling action gameplay
  • State of the art visuals
  • Excellent boss fights & undead encounters
  • Leon S. Kennedy
  • Bad
  • None
Read detailed Capcom Resident Evil Requiem review
Genre Survival horror
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
Marathon

Marathon

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Bold, striking art style and visuals
  • Robust, responsive FPS gameplay
  • Distinct Runner shells
  • Excellent loot game
  • Immersive story and lore
  • Challenging Enemy AI
  • Bad
  • Game readability issues
  • Complex menus and UI
  • Lack of diverse modes
Read detailed Bungie Marathon review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Cairn

Cairn

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Robust, realistic climbing-sim
  • Evocative visuals and music
  • Rewarding gameplay experience
  • Exploration and side content
  • Balanced survival mechanics
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent performance on PS5
  • Some gameplay glitches
Read detailed The Game Bakers Cairn review
Genre Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Dispatch

Dispatch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent, episodic story
  • Striking animation and visuals
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Great voice work
  • Slick action sequences
  • Tense, fun management gameplay
  • Bad
  • Lacks gameplay depth and variety
  • Supporting cast doesn't get spotlight
  • Limited player choices
Read detailed AdHoc Studio Dispatch review
Genre Adventure
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Thought-provoking, emotional story
  • Stunning visuals and setting
  • Social gameplay systems
  • Evocative music
  • Strong cast of new characters
  • Bad
  • Excess of tools and technology
  • No added depth to action
  • Server connection issues
Read detailed Sony Death Stranding 2: On The Beach review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Steam Summer Sale, Steam Summer Sale 2026, Steam Sale, Steam, PC Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

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