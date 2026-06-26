Steam Summer Sale is now live, featuring a ton of heavy discounts on thousands of PC games across genres. The sale began on June 25 and will go on till July 9 at 10am PT. So, there's plenty of time to pick up great games at deep discounts. Some of the highlights of the Steam Summer Sale include discounts on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Nioh 3, Dispatch, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Several new games have received discounts during the Steam sale. Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom's survival horror title that launched in February, gets a 20 percent discount and is available for Rs. 3,519. Hit indie title Mewgenics is available for Rs. 975 after a 25 percent discount. Mouse: P.I. For Hire, the acclaimed first-person shooter with an art style inspired by hand-drawn rubber hose animation, also gets a 20 percent discount and is selling at Rs. 1,040.

Aside from new games, Steam Summer Sale also brings big discounts on slightly older heavy hitters. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the greatest RPGs of all time, is available for Rs. 179 after a 90 percent discount. Game of the Year winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gets a 20 percent discount and is available for Rs. 2,399. And Sid Meier's Civilization VII is available for Rs. 1,999 after a 50 percent discount.

Steam Summer Sale, as expected, also brings deep discounts on several popular games. Aside from The Witcher 3, games like Far Cry 4, Ghostwire Tokyo, Dishonored, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have also received a 90 percent discount.

Indie favourites like Cult of the Lamb and Rust get 50 percent discounts and are selling at Rs. 449 and Rs. 899, respectively. PowerWash Simulator 2, which released in October last year, is available for Rs. 800 after a 20 percent discount. Indie masterpiece Hades gets a 75 percent discount and is available for Rs. 275. Here some of Steam Summer Sale's best deals across genres:

Best Deals on New Games

Nioh 3 – Rs. 3,430 (30 percent discount)

Resident Evil Requiem – Rs. 3,519 (20 percent discount)

Marathon – Rs. 1,714 (30 percent discount)

Reanimal – Rs. 1,200 (25 percent discount)

Cairn – Rs. 975 (25 percent discount)

Deals on Best of 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Rs. 2,399 (20 percent)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Rs. 1,344 (60 percent)

Dispatch – Rs. 1,040 (20 percent)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Rs. 3,999 (20 percent)

Split Fiction – Rs. 1,624 (35 percent)

Deals on Popular Games

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced – Rs. 1,249 (50 percent)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rs. 1,249 (74 percent)

Cyberpunk 2077 – Rs. 899 (70 percent)

Baldur's Gate 3 – Rs. 2,249 (25 percent)

Fallout 76 – Rs. 624 (75 percent)

Best Deep Discounts

The Witcher 3: Wild Hundt – Rs. 179 (90 percent)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Rs. 499 (90 percent)

Ghostwire Tokyo – Rs. 249 (90 percent)

Watch Dogs 2 – Rs. 149 (95 percent)

The Quarry – Rs. 329 (90 percent)

Best Games Under Rs. 500

Sons of the Forest – Rs. 390 (70 percent)

Dead Space – Rs. 299 (90 percent)

Cuphead – Rs. 395 (30 percent)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Rs. 449 (85 percent)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – Rs. 439 (60 percent)

Best Games Under Rs. 250

Hitman World of Assassination – Rs. 70 (90 percent)

EA Sports FC 26 – Rs. 150 (80 percent)

Detroit Become Human – Rs. 199 (90 percent)

Batman: Arkham Knight – Rs. 202 (85 percent)

Metro Exodus – Rs. 225 (90 percent)

Best Deals on RPGs

No Rest for the Wicked – Rs. 1,189 (30 percent)

Diablo IV – Rs. 2,496 (40 percent)

Octopath Traveler 0 – Rs. 2,274 (35 percent)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Rs. 1,399 (60 percent)

Elden Ring Nightreign – Rs. 1,874 (25 percent)

Best Deals on Action-Adventure

God of War Ragnarok – Rs. 2,679 (33 percent)

Stellar Blade – Rs. 3,215 (33 percent)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Rs. 2,999 (40 percent)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Rs. 1,259 (40 percent)

Monster Hunter Wilds – Rs. 1,889 (58 percent)

Best Deals on Sim/ Strategy

Crusader Kings 3 – Rs. 941 (70 percent)

Hearts of Iron 4 – Rs. 627 (80 percent)

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Rs. 644 (85 percent)

Anno 117: Pax Romana – Rs. 2,939 (30 percent)

Best Deals on Shooters

Arc Raiders – Rs. 1,942 (25 percent)

Helldivers 2 – Rs. 1,874 (25 percent)

Battlefield 6 – Rs. 1,999 (50 percent)

Risk of Rain 2 – Rs. 237 (67 percent)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Rs. 839 (70 percent)