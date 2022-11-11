PS5's November restock, the first since the recent price hike, is here. Today at 12pm noon, both variants of Sony's elusive next-gen console — the Rs. 54,990 4K Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and its Rs. 44,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition — will be up for pre-order in India. Except just like in August, they will only be offered in a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, the PlayStation-exclusive action RPG that was released back in February. Weirdly, there's no sign of a God of War Ragnarök bundle — that is being offered in other parts of the world — even as Sony India went all out on the marketing of the new PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game released this week on both PS4 and PS5.

Owing to the rise of PS5's price in India, the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle is similarly impacted. The HFW bundle with the 4K Blu-ray-equipped PS5 has shot up by Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 58,990, while the Digital Edition HFW bundle is now priced at Rs. 48,490, an increase of Rs. 4,500 over August prices. At this point unfortunately, this isn't really a saving — you're paying more if anything. Horizon Forbidden West bundle was discounted to Rs. 1,499 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, and Rs. 2,839 during a PlayStation Store sale in August and September. (Do note that the PS4 version can be upgraded for free to the PS5 variant.)

Still, those who haven't managed to get their hands on a PS5 yet may not care. If you are trying to buy PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition Horizon Forbidden West bundles online, you can do that on Amazon, Croma, e2z Store, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. You can also check out game stores near you. Those tend to be a better shot at times. Though as has been the case for over a year now, the big concern is whether you can actually manage to buy one, given Sony India's continued PS5 inventory struggles. Microsoft's Xbox Series X — the PS5's biggest rival — is doing much better now in that regard, though that also says a lot about respective demand.

The November 11 PlayStation 5 restock is the 21st time Sony's flagship console is being made available for pre-order in India, since its launch last February. Its Blu-ray-devoid sibling PS5 Digital Edition has fared even poorer, with this being only the 15th time interested buyers have had the opportunity to pre-order one. Of course, that is far from the only hassle with buying a PlayStation 5 in India. Every single time, the likes of Croma and Games The Shop have shown themselves to be unable to handle the load. Even Amazon has had trouble a few times. Additionally, Croma, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital are also known for cancelling PS5 pre-orders due to their own technical challenges.

And while there have been no restrictions on deliveries for a while now, Sony Center website ShopAtSC continues with its COVID-19 boilerplate: “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around [25th November 2022] and onwards — however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations.” Expect the rest of the official PS5 online retailers — Amazon, Croma, e2z Store, Flipkart, GameLoot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales — to be in line with Sony Center's estimates. Though at times, we have seen some online retailers ship out their PS5 pre-orders prior to the announced delivery date.

How to pre-order PS5 on ShopAtSC

Sony India's retail shops Sony Center have their own website through which you can buy the PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free home delivery from the nearest Sony Center, but you can also choose to pick up from the nearest store once the first orders are shipped.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create one in advance to speed up checkout. If you previously bought a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, you won't be able to buy another from the same account, ShopAtSC says. The site does have a notify me button in case you want to set that up.

Shop at SC offers low-cost EMIs on select credit cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at ShopAtSC

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at ShopAtSC

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon India

The PS5 restock is also available on Amazon's India affiliate that will offer free home delivery across India. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery.

You will, however, need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Amazon. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Amazon offers no-cost EMI on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can get 5 percent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 with Bank of Baroda credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Amazon India

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Amazon India

How to pre-order PS5 on Vijay Sales

Mumbai-headquartered Vijay Sales is also offering the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition on its website — its stores have also opened up across India. It too will offer free home delivery on every purchase.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Vijay Sales, but you will need to provide your mobile number and email address as a guest.

Vijay Sales offers 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 7,500 or Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions with HSBC and Standard Chartered credit cards respectively. There's also 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on AU Small Finance Bank debit and credit cards.

You can also avail 12 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 2,500 on Slice cards, and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions with Yes Bank credit cards.

There are easy EMI options on HDFC Bank debit cards and select credit cards. You can also earn Rs. 442/ Rs. 364 as part of the complimentary MYVS Rewards programme.

Buy PlayStation 5 + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Vijay Sales

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Vijay Sales

How to pre-order PS5 on Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart also has PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition restocked for pre-orders in India. It will also offer free home delivery across India.

It's worth noting that Flipkart has had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders in the past, with customers claiming they were bullied by Flipkart Support to cancel their orders.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Flipkart. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Flipkart offers 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. There are also easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Flipkart

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Flipkart

How to pre-order PS5 on Croma

Tata-owned Croma will also offer the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition online. Its stores are open everywhere, but PlayStation 5 can only be pre-ordered on its website. Free home delivery will be available for every order.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Croma. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

You can avail easy EMI options on most credit cards, and no-cost EMI with Tata Pay.

Croma also offers a year's worth of extended warranty for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition Horizon Forbidden West bundles at a cost roughly equivalent to 30 percent of value.

Buy PlayStation 5 + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Croma

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Croma

How to pre-order PS5 on Reliance Digital

Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Digital will also offer the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in India. All orders will qualify for free home delivery.

It's worth noting that Reliance Digital has had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders, going so far as to cancel many orders because it had overbooked.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Reliance Digital. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Reliance Digital is offering Rs. 2,000 instant discount, if your cart value is Rs. 50,000 or higher. You can avail easy or no-cost EMI options with most popular banks' credit and debit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Reliance Digital

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Reliance Digital

How to pre-order PS5 on Game Loot

Game reseller Game Loot is also offering the PS5 on sale, including both the disc and digital variant. It too offers free home delivery all over India.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Game Loot, but you will need to provide an email address and phone number. Game Loot offers a notify-me option that will alert you when the restock happens.

Game Loot also offers six months of extended warranty for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition at Rs. 4,799 and Rs. 3,999, respectively.

Buy PlayStation 5 + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Game Loot

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Game Loot

How to pre-order PS5 on Games The Shop

Dedicated games store Games The Shop will let you pre-order the PS5, replete with free home delivery across India. If its website manages to stay up, that is.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Games The Shop, but you will need to provide an email address. It too has a notify me button for stock availability.

Buy PlayStation 5 + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Games The Shop

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition + Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Games The Shop

How to pre-order PS5 on e2z Store

Bengaluru-based online games store Prepaid Gamer Card has rebranded itself as e2z Store. Hopefully with the new name, it will leave the days of egregious bundling behind.

Prepaid Gamer Card had a habit of doing that. In May last year, it forced costumers to buy half a dozen games and accessories along with their PlayStation 5, with the total going over Rs. 85,000. The PS5 then cost Rs. 49,990 on its own.

Like everyone else, e2z Store has the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition — and it too offers free home delivery everywhere in India.

You don't need an account to buy the PS5 from e2z Store, but the website will create one for you during the checkout process, so you might as well have one. You will naturally need to provide an email address as well if you don't already have an account.

Buy PlayStation 5 at e2z Store

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at e2z Store

