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  • PS6 Leak Suggests 'Massive' Graphics Leap With AI, 10x Ray Tracing Boost; Might Offer PS4, PS5 Compatibility

PS6 Leak Suggests 'Massive' Graphics Leap With AI, 10x Ray Tracing Boost; Might Offer PS4, PS5 Compatibility

PS6 is tipped to bring a “massive graphical leap”, particularly when measured using newer technologies rather than older benchmarks.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2026 13:34 IST
PS6 Leak Suggests 'Massive' Graphics Leap With AI, 10x Ray Tracing Boost; Might Offer PS4, PS5 Compatibility

PS6 will be six years old later this year and early development of its purported successor has begun

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Highlights
  • Ray tracing performance on the PS6 may increase ten-fold
  • AI capabilities on the PS6 could also see a multiple magnitudes increase
  • PS6 is said to support both PS4 and PS5 game titles
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Sony's PlayStation 6 (PS6) gaming console has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now, offering an early glimpse at what it could bring to the table. A recent leak suggests the PS6 may deliver more substantial improvements in specific areas, such as ray tracing, over the PS5 and PS5 Pro. It is also tipped to offer major enhancements in terms of AI-driven graphics, improving upon Sony's recently introduced PSSR technology.

PS6 Said to Arrive With Major Ray Tracing Leap

According to an X post by YouTuber Moore's Law Is Dead, the PS6 could deliver a 10-fold improvement in ray tracing performance. It is also claimed to bring about a “multiple magnitudes increase” in AI capabilities. The leaker mentioned that while ray tracing will be a key area of advancement, AI will play an equally significant role in shaping visuals delivered by Sony's tenth-generation console.

This comes in response to comments by gaming journalist Destin Legarie, who recently said that the PS6 may not deliver a dramatic graphical leap in the traditional sense. The leaker, however, disagrees, claiming that the next generation will indeed bring a “massive graphical leap”, particularly when measured using newer technologies rather than older benchmarks.

“We didn't measure PS3's performance based on how well it ran 2D sprites. We won't measure PS6 with last-gen metrics either. It's a new generation,” the source wrote.

AI upscaling, meanwhile, could also play a pivotal role. It is believed that a key part of these improvements could come from advancements in AI-driven rendering.

Sony has already introduced PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) with the PS5 Pro. The technology, notably, leverages machine learning to upscale lower-resolution images to near-native 4K quality. The company says PSSR works by analysing frames in real time, reconstructing detail, and reducing noise. This is claimed to ensure better image clarity without significantly impacting performance.

Separately, previous reports suggest that the PS6 could feature higher memory bandwidth and a unified memory architecture. These improvements are aimed at ensuring faster data transfer speeds between the CPU and GPU. This move could potentially help eliminate bottlenecks and support more detailed game worlds, faster loading times, and improved performance in demanding scenarios.

PS6 Backwards Compatibility Also Expected

Backward compatibility is almost a given expectation with modern PlayStation consoles, and recent leaks suggest the PS6 may continue that trend. During an episode of the Broken Silicon podcast (via Android Headlines), the host of Moore's Law Is Dead claimed that internal documents referencing the console, codenamed “Canis”, explicitly mention support for both PS4 and PS5 titles.

This potentially means that the PS6 may be capable of running games from the PS4 and PS5 libraries. Given Sony's recent push towards cross-generation compatibility, this may seem like a natural progression. However, that has not always been the case, with the most notable example being the PS4, which does not support disc-based games from the PS3.

These details, however, remain speculative as Sony has yet to officially announce the PS6 or share any details about its capabilities. While reports hinted towards PS6 and the next Xbox launching in 2027, the next-generation PlayStation console, specifically, could potentially be delayed as Sony aims for a longer life cycle for the PS5.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
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Further reading: PS6, playstation 6, PS5, Sony
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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