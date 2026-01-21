Technology News
Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Lineup for January Announced: Death Stranding Director's Cut, Space Marine 2 and More

Death Stranding Director's Cut is joining Game Pass on January 21.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 January 2026 18:20 IST
Photo Credit: Kojima Productions

Death Stranding Director's Cut is now available on Xbox Game Pass

Highlights
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 joins Game Pass on January 29
  • Xbox also announced the titles leaving Game Pass on January 31
  • Indika and Final Fantasy 2 join Game Pass on February 2 and February 3
Death Stranding Director's Cut and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. The two games will be available to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass members across PC, cloud, and Xbox Series S/X consoles. Microsoft is also adding vehicle sim RoadCraft, hack-and-slash platformer Ninja Gaiden Ragebound, puzzle title The Talos Principle 2, and narrative adventure Indika in second half of January.

Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for January Announced

Microsoft announced the second wave of Game Pass titles for January in an Xbox Wire post on Tuesday. Following a strong wave 1 lineup that included Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village, Game Pass is adding Death Stranding Director's Cut on January 21. The action-adventure delivery game is now available to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass members.

Death Stranding, developed by Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions, follows the story of Sam Porter Bridges, a delivery man tasked with connecting scattered pockets of civilisation in a post-apocalyptic USA.

Game Pass is also adding Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 on January 29. The third-person shooter can be played solo or up three-player co-op, and will be available to Game Pass members on PC, cloud, and Xbox Series S/X.

On January 21, Xbox Game Pass will also add RoadCraft and Ninja Gaiden Ragebound. Roadcraft will be available on PC, while Ninja Gaiden Ragebound will be playable across PC, cloud, and Xbox Series S/X.

ragebound ninja gaiden

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound is a side-scrolling action title
Photo Credit: The Game Kitchen

On January 27, Game Pass members will get access to The Talos Principle 2. Action-adventure title Anno: Mutationem and rogue-lite game Drop Duchy will be added to the subscription service on January 28. MySims: Cozy Bundle joins Game Pass on January 29.

The second wave of Game Pass titles also includes additions for the first week of February. Indika and Final Fantasy 2 will be added to the service on February 2 and February 3, respectively.

Xbox also announced the titles leaving Game Pass on January 31. These include Shady Part of Me, Cataclismo, Starbound, Lonely Mountains Snow Riders, Paw Patrol World, Citizen Sleeper 2 Starward Vector, and Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Game Pass Wave 2, Xbox, Microsoft, Death Stranding Directors Cut, Warhammer 40000 Space Marine 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now

