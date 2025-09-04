Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will start on September 23, offering discounts on smartphones, laptops, and other electronics from reputed brands like Samsung, Apple, Realme, Dell, and Asus. While the date of the Great Indian Festival sale has been announced, the duration of the sale event is currently unknown. Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale event. The company has previously teased deals for Samsung smartphones. Apart from phones, customers will be able to grab the best discounts on washing machines, refrigerators, smart home appliances, and true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets when the sale begins.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Compete With Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

The e-commerce giant has now updated the landing page on its mobile app for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 to reveal the commencement date of the sale event. The sale event will start on September 23 for all customers. However, like other Amazon sale events, Prime members will get 24-hour early access to the deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The company has been teasing the deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, and other electronics for days.

Buyers will be able to take advantage of interest-free EMI offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, on top of exchange bonuses. The e-commerce company will give people a chance to get their hands on smartphones and their accessories from brands like Samsung, Apple, iQOO, and OnePlus, which will be available on Amazon at a discount of up to 40 percent. SBI debit and credit card holders will be able to claim an instant discount of up to 10 percent, including SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Moreover, interested customers can also take advantage of up to 80 percent discounts on various electronics and accessories from brands like HP, Boat, and Sony. On top of this, home appliances from LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej are confirmed to be listed with discounts of up to 65 percent during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung smartphones such as last year's flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy M06 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A56 5G, and Galaxy A36 5G will be available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Even foldable phones from the South Korean tech giant are going to be listed, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which can be bought by interested customers at a relatively low price. The company claims that people will be able to save more than Rs. 10,000 on Samsung smartphones during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.