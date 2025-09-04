Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on Smartphones, Laptops From Samsung, Dell, Asus, and More Teased

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on Smartphones, Laptops From Samsung, Dell, Asus, and More Teased

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will bring discounts of up to 10 percent on SBI debit and credit card transactions.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 15:26 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on Smartphones, Laptops From Samsung, Dell, Asus, and More Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 deals on smartphones have been teased

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will offer laptops at discount
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will also give cashback offers
  • The company has not revealed the duration of the sale event
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will start on September 23, offering discounts on smartphones, laptops, and other electronics from reputed brands like Samsung, Apple, Realme, Dell, and Asus. While the date of the Great Indian Festival sale has been announced, the duration of the sale event is currently unknown. Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale event. The company has previously teased deals for Samsung smartphones. Apart from phones, customers will be able to grab the best discounts on washing machines, refrigerators, smart home appliances, and true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets when the sale begins.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Compete With Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

The e-commerce giant has now updated the landing page on its mobile app for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 to reveal the commencement date of the sale event. The sale event will start on September 23 for all customers. However, like other Amazon sale events, Prime members will get 24-hour early access to the deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The company has been teasing the deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, and other electronics for days.

Buyers will be able to take advantage of interest-free EMI offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, on top of exchange bonuses. The e-commerce company will give people a chance to get their hands on smartphones and their accessories from brands like Samsung, Apple, iQOO, and OnePlus, which will be available on Amazon at a discount of up to 40 percent. SBI debit and credit card holders will be able to claim an instant discount of up to 10 percent, including SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Moreover, interested customers can also take advantage of up to 80 percent discounts on various electronics and accessories from brands like HP, Boat, and Sony. On top of this, home appliances from LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej are confirmed to be listed with discounts of up to 65 percent during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung smartphones such as last year's flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy M06 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A56 5G, and Galaxy A36 5G will be available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Even foldable phones from the South Korean tech giant are going to be listed, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which can be bought by interested customers at a relatively low price. The company claims that people will be able to save more than Rs. 10,000 on Samsung smartphones during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Samsung, Apple, iQOO, OnePlus, HP, Sony, Boat
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen: Price, Features
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE First Impressions

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on Smartphones, Laptops From Samsung, Dell, Asus, and More Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC: See Price
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale Will Begin on This Date
  3. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile: See Price
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Revealed, Will Compete With Amazon Sale
  5. Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S11 Series With Galaxy AI, These Features
  6. Vivo X300 Pro Might Not Arrive With Faster Charging Support
  7. Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  8. IFA 2025: Acer Launches New Predator Helios, Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE First Impressions
  10. Lava Yuva Smart 2 Debuts in India: Know The Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Get a New Trailer at Sony's Next State of Play Event This Month
  2. Google's Material 3 Expressive Design Expands to More Pixel Devices, Battery Health Improves With September Pixel Drop
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and More Teased
  4. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen: Price, Features
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on Smartphones, Laptops From Samsung, Dell, Asus, and More Teased
  6. PS5 Digital Edition is Reportedly Getting Reduced SSD Storage in Europe
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Launched With Dimensity 9400 SoC, Up to 14.6-Inch Displays
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  9. Lava Yuva Smart 2 Debuts in India With a 5,000mAh Battery, 3GB RAM: Price, Specifications
  10. Ethereum Builds Momentum as Bitcoin Price Consolidates Above $110,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »