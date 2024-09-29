Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 brings an exciting opportunity for audiophiles to upgrade their existing equipment with the latest options at discounted prices. The sale kicked off on September 26 exclusively for Prime members and a day later for all users in India. Customers can take advantage of price drops on a wide range of products. Additionally, the e-commerce platform offers benefits like bank and exchange deals or additional coupon discounts to lower the effective price of the product further. We have curated comprehensive lists of products like smart TVs and soundbars that can elevate the home entertainment experience.

However, if you've been eyeing a better audio solution, then there are lucrative deals on home theatre systems, too. Buyers can choose from 2.1 and 5.1 channel options, with several of them boasting features such as Dolby Audio, multiple audio modes and wireless speakers. Such an option is the Sony HT-S40R, which can be purchased for as low as Rs. 20,490 against its MRP of Rs. 34,990 during the Amazon sale. Similar deals are live on offerings from boAt, JBL, Govo, and Zebronics.

In addition to price cuts, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI Debit and Credit card transactions. Additionally, flexible EMI options can be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, subject to terms and conditions.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Home Theatre Systems

