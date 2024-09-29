Technology News
Top Deals on Home Theatre Systems During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Sony HT-S40R home theatre system can be purchased for as low as Rs. 20,490 against its MRP of Rs. 34,990 during the Amazon sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2024 17:27 IST
Top Deals on Home Theatre Systems During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Photo Credit: Sony India

Sony's HT-S40R (pictured above) comes with a subwoofer and wireless rear speakers

  • Amazon offers discounts on home theatre systems from Sony, JBL and more
  • Customers can also get 10 percent instant discount on purchases
  • They can choose from 2.1 and 5.1 channel home theatre options
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 brings an exciting opportunity for audiophiles to upgrade their existing equipment with the latest options at discounted prices. The sale kicked off on September 26 exclusively for Prime members and a day later for all users in India. Customers can take advantage of price drops on a wide range of products. Additionally, the e-commerce platform offers benefits like bank and exchange deals or additional coupon discounts to lower the effective price of the product further. We have curated comprehensive lists of products like smart TVs and soundbars that can elevate the home entertainment experience.

However, if you've been eyeing a better audio solution, then there are lucrative deals on home theatre systems, too. Buyers can choose from 2.1 and 5.1 channel options, with several of them boasting features such as Dolby Audio, multiple audio modes and wireless speakers. Such an option is the Sony HT-S40R, which can be purchased for as low as Rs. 20,490 against its MRP of Rs. 34,990 during the Amazon sale. Similar deals are live on offerings from boAt, JBL, Govo, and Zebronics.

In addition to price cuts, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI Debit and Credit card transactions. Additionally, flexible EMI options can be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, subject to terms and conditions.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Home Theatre Systems

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Sony HT-S40R Rs. 34,990 Rs. 20,490 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke Bar 9900 Rs. 84,999 Rs. 21,990 Buy Now
Mivi Fort Q700D Rs. 74,999 Rs. 10,699 Buy Now
Govo GoSurround 990 Rs. 36,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
JBL Cinema SB190 Rs. 29,999 Rs. 13,499 Buy Now
Sony HT-S20R Rs. 23,990 Rs. 13,500 Buy Now
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Rs. 48,999 Rs. 8,500 Buy Now
boAt Aavante Bar Orion Plus Rs. 21,990 Rs. 5,399 Buy Now
JBL Cinema SB271 Rs. 18,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Sony HT-S40R

Sony HT-S40R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5.1-channel speaker system at a good price 
  • Loud, well-tuned sound for TV and movies 
  • Very good subwoofer and bar speaker performance 
  • Good connectivity options
  • Bad
  • Lots of wiring 
  • Not too good for music
Read detailed Sony HT-S40R review
Speaker Type Soundbar
Colour Black
Configuration 5.1 (6 Channel)
Power Output 600W
Sony HT-S20R

Sony HT-S20R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Configuration 5.1 (6 Channel)
Power Output 400W
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Top Deals on Home Theatre Systems During Amazon Great Indian Festival
