Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Tablets

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale offers up to 60 percent discount on tablets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 September 2024 17:21 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Tablets

Photo Credit: Amazon

Apple is selling its 10th generation iPad for 26,999

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale started for Prime users
  • Tablets by OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung are listed with discounted rates
  • Amazon is offering exchange options during the sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is currently live for Prime members in India. The annual discount sale will open for all shoppers from 12am on September 27. The sale will last for a couple of days with offers and discounts on different electronic products. If you are looking to buy tablets the Amazon sale is an ideal opportunity to upgrade to the latest models at discounted prices. Shoppers can find unmatched deals on tablets from leading brands in the ongoing sale.

Best-selling tablets are listed with up to 60 percent discount in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. Android tablets by OnePlusLenovo, and Samsung are listed with significant discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 36,999.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is available at a starting price of Rs. 19,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 28,999.  Apple is selling its 10th generation iPad for Rs. 26,999, down from Rs. 39,900. The OnePlus Pad 2 can be purchased for an effective price tag of Rs. 37,999 in the sale, instead of the original price of Rs. 40,999. Prime subscribers can avail of these deals right now, but non-Prime members have to wait a few more hours to access the deals. 

Besides the general discounts, there are additional discounts for SBI cardholders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and coupon discounts. Checkout the best deals on tablets that you can get during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

Product MRP Deal Price
Oneplus Pad 2 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 37,999
Xiaomi Pad 6 Rs. 41,999 Rs. 19,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Rs. 44,999 Rs. 30,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Rs. 27,999 Rs. 11,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation) Rs. 39,900 Rs. 26,999
Lenovo Tab Plus Rs. 34,000 Rs. 16,499
Honor Pad 9 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 18,499
OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Tall display is great for work and play
  • Seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones
  • Comfortable typing experience
  • Stylo 2 experience is unique
  • Software is packed with features
  • Immersive 6-speaker sound
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Works better with OnePlus smartphones
  • Keyboard?s trackpad needs work
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 2 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
