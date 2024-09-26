Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Tablets

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is currently live for Prime members in India. The annual discount sale will open for all shoppers from 12am on September 27. The sale will last for a couple of days with offers and discounts on different electronic products. If you are looking to buy tablets the Amazon sale is an ideal opportunity to upgrade to the latest models at discounted prices. Shoppers can find unmatched deals on tablets from leading brands in the ongoing sale.

Best-selling tablets are listed with up to 60 percent discount in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. Android tablets by OnePlus, Lenovo, and Samsung are listed with significant discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 36,999.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is available at a starting price of Rs. 19,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 28,999. Apple is selling its 10th generation iPad for Rs. 26,999, down from Rs. 39,900. The OnePlus Pad 2 can be purchased for an effective price tag of Rs. 37,999 in the sale, instead of the original price of Rs. 40,999. Prime subscribers can avail of these deals right now, but non-Prime members have to wait a few more hours to access the deals.

Besides the general discounts, there are additional discounts for SBI cardholders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and coupon discounts. Checkout the best deals on tablets that you can get during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.