Apart from direct discounts, buyers can also take advantage of bank offers
Highlights
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale began on September 27
Zebronics 256GB SSD is priced at Rs. 1,099 during the Amazon sale
SBI card holders can also avail of additional benefits during the sale
Advertisement
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is currently underway. The sale, focused towards the Indian festive season, began on September 27 for all users of the platform. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, earphones, smart TVs, and more. Apart from buying new gadgets, the sale is also a good opportunity to build a PC by purchasing discounted PC components such as Solid State Drives, processors, memory cards, PC cabinets and more.
During the sale, buyers can also take advantage of bank offers alongside direct discounts. Those with SBI bank debit or credit cards can avail of additional discounts on certain products, details of which can be found on the product listing page on Amazon. Additionally, by using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards, consumers can get a five percent cashback on their purchases. Here we have curated the best deals on PC components. You can also check the best offers on Wi-Fi Routers here.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on PC Components