Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on PC Components

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale offers discounts on desktop memory, processors, internal SSD, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2024 17:06 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Sebastian Bednarek

Apart from direct discounts, buyers can also take advantage of bank offers

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale began on September 27
  • Zebronics 256GB SSD is priced at Rs. 1,099 during the Amazon sale
  • SBI card holders can also avail of additional benefits during the sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is currently underway. The sale, focused towards the Indian festive season, began on September 27 for all users of the platform. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, earphones, smart TVs, and more. Apart from buying new gadgets, the sale is also a good opportunity to build a PC by purchasing discounted PC components such as Solid State Drives, processors, memory cards, PC cabinets and more.

During the sale, buyers can also take advantage of bank offers alongside direct discounts. Those with SBI bank debit or credit cards can avail of additional discounts on certain products, details of which can be found on the product listing page on Amazon. Additionally, by using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards, consumers can get a five percent cashback on their purchases. Here we have curated the best deals on PC components. You can also check the best offers on Wi-Fi Routers here.

Product Name Launch Price Sale Price Amazon Link
Ant Esports Elite Computer Case Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,749 Buy Now
XPG ADATA GAMMIX D30 DDR4 8GB Desktop Memory Rs. 5,999 Rs. 1,692 Buy Now
Zebronics 450W Black Gold Power Supply Rs. 1,299 Rs. 699 Buy Now
Consistent 8GB DDR3 Desktop Memory Rs. 4,499 Rs. 578 Buy Now
Zebronics 256 GB Solid State Drive Rs. 7,499 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
Intel Core i5 12400F 12 Gen Generation Desktop Pc Processor Rs. 25,000 Rs. 11,669 Buy Now
Ant Esports VS500L Gaming Power Supply Rs. 2,699 Rs. 1,949 Buy Now
Zebronics ZIUM Mid-Tower Gaming Cabinet Rs. 2,699 Rs. 1,949 Buy Now
