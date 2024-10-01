Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Wi-Fi Routers

The D-Link DIR-615 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 799 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2024 15:22 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Wi-Fi Routers

Photo Credit: Amazon

TP-Link Archer AX10 is currently priced at Rs. 1,699 down from its listed price of Rs. 4,355

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale began on September 27
  • The e-commerce platform now lets you buy routers at discounted prices
  • SBI card holders can also avail of additional benefits during the sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale began last week and the e-commerce platform's biggest annual sale event continues to offer discounts on several consumer electronics products. If you were planning to upgrade your Wi-Fi router — to increase the wireless network coverage at home or improve bandwidth to stream data and backup information locally — the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale will allow you to purchase a new model from brands like D-Link, Asus, Tenda, and TP-Link at much lower prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Available Bank Offers

In addition to the discounts on Wi-Fi routers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, you can also use your SBI bank debit or credit card to avail of additional discounts on certain products. It is available for transactions that are higher than a certain amount, so you'll need to check the listing for the product you are purchasing to see if the discount is applicable.

We've picked out a list of top deals on Wi-Fi routers that you can purchase at discounted prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Wi-Fi Routers

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 D-Link DIR-825 Rs. 4,355 Rs. 1,699 Buy Now
2 TP-Link Archer AX10 (AX1500) Rs. 7,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
3 Tenda F3 Rs. 1,400 Rs. 999 Buy Now
4 D-Link DIR-615 Rs. 1,000 Rs. 799 Buy Now
5 Asus RT-AX53U (AX1800) Rs. 8,900 Rs. 4,799 Buy Now
6 Tenda AC5 V3 Rs. 3,500 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
7 TP-Link Deco X20(2-Pack, AX1800) Rs. 21,999 Rs. 7,799 Buy Now
8 D-Link DIR-3040 Rs. 15,300 Rs. 4,299 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale, Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers, Amazon
