Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale began last week and the e-commerce platform's biggest annual sale event continues to offer discounts on several consumer electronics products. If you were planning to upgrade your Wi-Fi router — to increase the wireless network coverage at home or improve bandwidth to stream data and backup information locally — the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale will allow you to purchase a new model from brands like D-Link, Asus, Tenda, and TP-Link at much lower prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Available Bank Offers

In addition to the discounts on Wi-Fi routers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, you can also use your SBI bank debit or credit card to avail of additional discounts on certain products. It is available for transactions that are higher than a certain amount, so you'll need to check the listing for the product you are purchasing to see if the discount is applicable.

We've picked out a list of top deals on Wi-Fi routers that you can purchase at discounted prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Wi-Fi Routers

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.