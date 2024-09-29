Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Smartphone Accessories

Smartphone accessories such as TWS earbuds, power bricks and wireless chargers are available at considerably lower prices during the Amazon sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2024 19:13 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Smartphone Accessories

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Screen Post

Smartphone accessories such as chargers and power banks are available at a discount on Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon sale offers up to 40 percent off on smartphone accessories
  • Customers can also get 10 percent instant discount via SBI cards
  • Offers are live on power bricks, wireless chargers and other items
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale brings discounts and other offers on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, electronics, home appliances, and more. We have recently curated a list of the top smartphone deals under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon sale. However, if you already have a recently purchased smartphone and are scouring the market for its accessories, this sale is a great opportunity to grab them with discounts.

Listed below is our compiled list of the best deals on smartphone accessories, such as true wireless (TWS) earbuds, power bricks, wireless chargers, car chargers and vehicle mounts, available at considerably lower prices during the Amazon sale.

The e-commerce platform is offering up to 40 percent off on mobile accessories. In addition to direct price cuts, customers can also take advantage of bank offers. Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on purchases made through an SBI credit card or EMI transactions. Meanwhile, SBI debit card holders can enjoy similar discounts but only up to Rs. 15,250. There are also offers on transactions carried out through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit cards, while buyers will also unlock bumper rewards with up to Rs. 10,000.

Best Deals on Smartphone Accessories During Amazon Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
OnePlus Buds 3 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 4i Powerbank Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
Portronics 51W Car Charger Rs. 999 Rs. 369 Buy Now
Belkin 40W Charger Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
Zebronics Wireless Power Bank Rs. 3,999 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Portronics Clamp M2 Car Mount Rs. 899 Rs. 259 Buy Now
Redmi Buds 5c Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
BoAt 20W Wall Charger Rs. 1,999 Rs. 399 Buy Now
Kratos K2 Selfie Stick Rs. 1,999 Rs. 449 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Good battery life
  • LHDC codec support
  • Excellent companion app
  • Accurate slide touch controls
  • Bad
  • Slightly bass-heavy sound
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Blue
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Redmi Buds 5C True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Redmi Buds 5C True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Good ANC
  • Long battery life
  • Customisable sound profiles
  • Bad
  • No battery indicator on the case
  • Slight sound distortion at high levels
Read detailed Redmi Buds 5C True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Sale

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
