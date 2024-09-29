Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale brings discounts and other offers on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, electronics, home appliances, and more. We have recently curated a list of the top smartphone deals under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon sale. However, if you already have a recently purchased smartphone and are scouring the market for its accessories, this sale is a great opportunity to grab them with discounts.

Listed below is our compiled list of the best deals on smartphone accessories, such as true wireless (TWS) earbuds, power bricks, wireless chargers, car chargers and vehicle mounts, available at considerably lower prices during the Amazon sale.

The e-commerce platform is offering up to 40 percent off on mobile accessories. In addition to direct price cuts, customers can also take advantage of bank offers. Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on purchases made through an SBI credit card or EMI transactions. Meanwhile, SBI debit card holders can enjoy similar discounts but only up to Rs. 15,250. There are also offers on transactions carried out through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit cards, while buyers will also unlock bumper rewards with up to Rs. 10,000.

Best Deals on Smartphone Accessories During Amazon Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.