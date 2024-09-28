Technology News
Top Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Dell Inspiron 3530 is currently priced at Rs. 35,990 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2024 15:19 IST
Laptops from brands such as Asus, Acer, Dell and HP are discounted during the ongoing sale

Highlights
  • Amazon customers can get up to Rs. 4,000 cashback during Amazon's sale
  • The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale began on September 27
  • Asus Vivobook 15 can be purchased at Rs. 47.990 via Amazon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale has brought several deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000, making these devices a lot more accessible to customers who want to increase their savings. These laptops are powered by Intel and AMD processors, and buyers can pick from laptops made by Asus, Acer, HP, Dell, and Lenovo, based on their budget. The e-commerce platform is also offering an instant cashback on these laptops, along with the ability to pay a lower price by exchanging an eligible laptop.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Bank Offers on Laptops

While there are several deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000, customers shouldn't rush while making a purchase and check the listing for each product carefully. This is because Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000, depending on the price of the product.

Customers who can't avail of the cashback offer can trade in their older laptop for an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 11,900. This can help them lower the price of their purchase, making it even more affordable. However, you'll need to trade in an eligible device in order to avail of the maximum discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 Acer Aspire Lite Rs. 50,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
2 Asus Vivobook 14 Rs. 56,990 Rs. 30,990 Buy Now
3 HP 14s Rs. 51,266 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now
4 Dell Inspiron 3530 Rs. 53,040 Rs. 35,990 Buy Now
5 Asus Vivobook 15 Rs. 76,990 Rs. 47,990 Buy Now
6 HP 15s Rs. 62,417 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now
7 Dell 15 Rs. 67,457 Rs. 47,990 Buy Now
8 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 70,090 Rs. 49,190 Buy Now
9 Dell Inspiron 3535 Rs. 30,747 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
10 Acer Travelmate Rs. 89,999 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402) Laptop

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1,080x1,920 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.50 kg
Asus Vivobook 15 (X1502) Laptop

Asus Vivobook 15 (X1502) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1,080x1,920 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.70 kg
Top Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
