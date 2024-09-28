Top Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale has brought several deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000, making these devices a lot more accessible to customers who want to increase their savings. These laptops are powered by Intel and AMD processors, and buyers can pick from laptops made by Asus, Acer, HP, Dell, and Lenovo, based on their budget. The e-commerce platform is also offering an instant cashback on these laptops, along with the ability to pay a lower price by exchanging an eligible laptop.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Bank Offers on Laptops

While there are several deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000, customers shouldn't rush while making a purchase and check the listing for each product carefully. This is because Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000, depending on the price of the product.

Customers who can't avail of the cashback offer can trade in their older laptop for an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 11,900. This can help them lower the price of their purchase, making it even more affordable. However, you'll need to trade in an eligible device in order to avail of the maximum discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

