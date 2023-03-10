Technology News

ChatGPT Creator OpenAI to Enable More Customisation Options for Individuals, Enterprise Users

OpenAI recently launched a ChatGPT subscription tier priced at $20 (roughly Rs. 1,600) per month for more reliable services.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 March 2023 10:55 IST
ChatGPT Creator OpenAI to Enable More Customisation Options for Individuals, Enterprise Users

Photo Credit: Reuters

ChatGPT has hit more than 1 billion visits in January

Highlights
  • OpenAI and Bain to use OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E platforms
  • ChatGPT was launched in November 2022
  • Bain & Company will embed AI in its client operations

OpenAI, the creator of the buzzy chatbot ChatGPT, will release tools to give users more control over the generative AI system, while improving the models for both general and specific use cases, its CEO Sam Altman said Thursday.

Speaking to investors at a Morgan Stanley conference, Altman said the AI company will focus on building a platform that sells APIs to others and creates killer apps like ChatGPT.

Since its launch in November, ChatGPT's popularity has surged as traffic to the site hit more than 1 billion visits, up from 616 million in January, according to Similarweb estimates. OpenAI has launched a subscription tier of ChatGPT where users can pay $20 (approx Rs. 1600) per month for more reliable services.

The Microsoft-backed company is working with enterprise clients to train its models in particular domains and has effectively reduced hallucinations, incidents when an AI system confidently gives a response that is factually incorrect, according to Altman.

Management consultancy Bain & Company, has struck a global services partnership with OpenAI, enabling Bain to embed AI in its client operations.

Enterprises that work with OpenAI can use their data and make a copy of the model to alleviate data safety concerns. Coca-Cola, for example, is working with OpenAI and Bain to use OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E platforms to create personalized ad copy, images, and messaging.

Altman, a veteran entrepreneur and investor, said the company should be valued by investors as a firm to achieve the goal of general artificial intelligence.

Individual users should also have more control over how the AI works, Altman added. The company said last month it is developing an upgrade to its chatbot that users can customize to address concerns about bias in artificial intelligence.

"We'll launch more things soon that give users additional control on the system to behave this way or that way."

Altman acknowledges the AI system cannot achieve 100 percent accuracy, and he said he expects applications including AI doctors and AI lawyers to emerge on people's phones soon.

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

 

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, Microsoft
Apple, Foxconn Efforts Lead to Labour Reforms Ahead of Plans to Ramp Up Production in India: Report
Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced in India, Price Leaked Ahead of March 13 Launch
Featured video of the day
Up Close With The Red Bull RB7 - The F1 Car That Won The 2011 World Championship

Related Stories

ChatGPT Creator OpenAI to Enable More Customisation Options for Individuals, Enterprise Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced, India Price Leaked
  2. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  3. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  4. How Apple, Foxconn Lobbied for Labour Reforms to Ramp Up Indian Production
  5. Redmi 12C Global Variant Launched Quietly At This Price
  6. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  7. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
  8. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  9. Disney+ Hotstar Minus HBO Movies and Shows: Is It Still Worth Subscribing?
  10. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Oscars 2023: Date, Time, and How to Watch in India
  2. Social Media, Video Streaming Firms Could Face Probe by US FTC Into Deceptive Advertising
  3. Bitcoin Continues to Lose Steam in Silvergate Shutdown Aftermath, Most Altcoins Record Losses
  4. Redmi 12C Global Variant With 6.71-Inch HD Plus Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced in India, Price Leaked Ahead of March 13 Launch
  6. ChatGPT Creator OpenAI to Enable More Customisation Options for Individuals, Enterprise Users
  7. Apple, Foxconn Efforts Lead to Labour Reforms Ahead of Plans to Ramp Up Production in India: Report
  8. Apple Watch Gains ChatGPT Support via Dedicated WatchGPT App: All Details
  9. PS5 Version 7 Update Brings Discord Integration, VRR Support for 1440p Resolution, and More
  10. Itel A60 With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.