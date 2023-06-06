Technology News

China Plans to Initiate AI Regulations, Says Elon Musk After Meeting With Officials

Musk did not elaborate further and made his remarks in a Twitter Space with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 June 2023 13:08 IST
China Plans to Initiate AI Regulations, Says Elon Musk After Meeting With Officials

Photo Credit: Reuters

China unveiled draft measures in April for managing artificial intelligence services

Highlights
  • In April, the CAC said that China supports AI innovation
  • It is also said to encourage use of safe and reliable software tools
  • Several governments are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the AI

The Chinese government will seek to initiate artificial intelligence regulations in its country, billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday after meeting with officials during his recent trip to China.

Musk did not elaborate further and made his remarks in a Twitter Space with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday.

"It's worth noting that on my recent trip to China, I went to senior leadership there. I think we had some very productive discussions on artificial intelligence risks, and the need for some oversight and regulation," said Musk, owner of Twitter and Tesla chief executive.

"And my understanding from those conversations is that China will be initiating AI regulation in China."

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Chinese officials for comment outside of normal business hours.

Musk departed Shanghai on Thursday, wrapping up a two-day trip to China in which he met senior Chinese government officials including the highest-ranking vice premier.

Musk met with China's foreign, commerce and industry ministers in Beijing. He also met with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

China's cyberspace regulator unveiled draft measures in April for managing generative artificial intelligence services, saying it wants firms to submit security assessments to authorities before they launch their offerings to the public.

Several governments are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity in recent months after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

In April, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said that China supports AI innovation and application and encourages use of safe and reliable software, tools and data resources, but content generated by generative AI had to be in line with the country's core socialist values.

Providers will be responsible for the legitimacy of data used to train generative AI products and measures should be taken to prevent discrimination when designing algorithms and training data, it said. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, AI
Apple’s iOS 17 Will Not Be Compatible With Some Older iPhone Models: Check Here

Related Stories

China Plans to Initiate AI Regulations, Says Elon Musk After Meeting With Officials
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Only Work on These iPhone Models: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  5. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  6. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India: Report
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Series to Be Sold in India Through Amazon: Details
  8. Apple Vision Pro Launch Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G First Impressions: Big Numbers
  10. Apple WWDC '23 Recap: Apple Vision Pro, iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Framework for Crypto Regulation Could Leverage Learnings From India: WEF Report
  2. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered After MacBook Air M2 15-Inch Launch: Details
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Launch Tipped for July, Indian Variants May Pack Different Chipsets
  4. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) to Gain Adaptive Audio Feature With iOS 17: How it Works
  5. Itel S23 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Page Live on Amazon
  6. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India to De-Risk BBK's India Business: Report
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Series Set to Launch in India Soon, to Be Available on Amazon
  8. Apple Updates Safari With New Privacy Features, Adds Group Password and Passkey Sharing
  9. Diablo IV Already Has Two Expansions in Active Development, Blizzard Confirms
  10. Microsoft to Pay $20 Million to Settle US FTC Charges for Violating Children's Privacy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.