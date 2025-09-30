Technology News
English Edition

Google's Iconic 'G' Logo Gets a Glow-Up for the First Time in a Decade

The last time Google changed its company logo was in 2015 when it adopted the four-colour G icon.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 September 2025 17:07 IST
Google's Iconic 'G' Logo Gets a Glow-Up for the First Time in a Decade

Photo Credit: Google

Google said the new logo design “visually reflects our evolution in the AI era”

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The four-colour gradient design was first incorporated in May
  • At the time, Google used it just for the Google Search product
  • Google physically introduced this design at Gemini Spark in June
Advertisement

Google is upgrading the iconic “G” logo that has represented the company and the brand since 2015. On Monday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that it is changing the logo to the four-colour gradient design, which was used for Google Search earlier this year. The new design change comes after 10 years of keeping the older design, where four different coloured blocks with defined boundaries were placed across the G logo. The company said that the new gradient design will now be added to its different platforms and products in the coming days.

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the decision to upgrade the company logo. The new logo retains the blue, green, red, and yellow colour scheme, but now, instead of occupying defined spaces, the colours blend into one another, giving it a more cohesive appearance. The design change is subtle but distinct.

In May, the company first introduced this logo for Google Search, changing the favicon of the platform. It is likely that the tech giant was testing the reception of the logo at a smaller scale before adopting it company-wide. The new logo will now start appearing across all of its products and platforms. This design was physically unveiled at the Gemini Spark event in June.

Making the announcement, the company said, “The new “Google G" now represents all of Google — both our brand and the company — and visually reflects our evolution in the AI era.” Interestingly, both the Gemini's sparkle icon and the AI Mode icon have a gradient colour design, which is likely going to be the company's approach with all new products and platform launches.

While the previous logo update for the company dates back to 2015, Google is not averse to design changes. In 1998, the tech giant Google co-founder Sergey Brin created the first multicoloured logo using a free graphics program called GIMP. Since then, the company has experimented with different typefaces and even an exclamation mark in 1999. Since then, the G in Google remained solid blue till 2015, when the company's creative director, Jonathan Lee, introduced the four-coloured G logo.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google Logo, Gemini
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

Related Stories

Google's Iconic 'G' Logo Gets a Glow-Up for the First Time in a Decade
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Could Feature This Display, Cameras, Battery
  2. Apple Fixes Bluetooth, Cellular and Other Issues With Latest Update
  3. Oppo A6 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy M07 Listed Online Ahead of Launch Revealing Price, Features
  5. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Mov
  6. iPhone 17 Pro Max Review: A Supercar Engine in Your Pocket
  7. First Look at the Honor Magic 8 Pro Revealed via Hands-On Images
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on an Incognito Mode for Meta AI Conversations
  2. Visa Direct Tests Stablecoins for Instant Cross-Border Transfers
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Launched With 7,040mAh Battery, 11-Inch Display; Will Go on Sale by 2025-End
  4. Adobe Premiere Video Editor App for iOS Is Now Available to Download
  5. BSE Blocks Jetking’s Crypto-Focussed Share Listing Due to Speculation Risks
  6. Oppo A6 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme P3 Lite 4G Price, Specifications Revealed via Retail Listing: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. iQOO 15 Key Specifications Leaked; Company Teases Telephoto Camera Performance
  9. Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4.5 AI Model Introduced as the ‘Best Coding Model in the World’
  10. Samsung Galaxy M07 With 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »