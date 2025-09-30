Google's Iconic 'G' Logo Gets a Glow-Up for the First Time in a Decade

Google is upgrading the iconic “G” logo that has represented the company and the brand since 2015. On Monday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that it is changing the logo to the four-colour gradient design, which was used for Google Search earlier this year. The new design change comes after 10 years of keeping the older design, where four different coloured blocks with defined boundaries were placed across the G logo. The company said that the new gradient design will now be added to its different platforms and products in the coming days.

Google Upgrades Its Company Logo

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the decision to upgrade the company logo. The new logo retains the blue, green, red, and yellow colour scheme, but now, instead of occupying defined spaces, the colours blend into one another, giving it a more cohesive appearance. The design change is subtle but distinct.

In May, the company first introduced this logo for Google Search, changing the favicon of the platform. It is likely that the tech giant was testing the reception of the logo at a smaller scale before adopting it company-wide. The new logo will now start appearing across all of its products and platforms. This design was physically unveiled at the Gemini Spark event in June.

Making the announcement, the company said, “The new “Google G" now represents all of Google — both our brand and the company — and visually reflects our evolution in the AI era.” Interestingly, both the Gemini's sparkle icon and the AI Mode icon have a gradient colour design, which is likely going to be the company's approach with all new products and platform launches.

While the previous logo update for the company dates back to 2015, Google is not averse to design changes. In 1998, the tech giant Google co-founder Sergey Brin created the first multicoloured logo using a free graphics program called GIMP. Since then, the company has experimented with different typefaces and even an exclamation mark in 1999. Since then, the G in Google remained solid blue till 2015, when the company's creative director, Jonathan Lee, introduced the four-coloured G logo.