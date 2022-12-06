Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Launches Anti Misinformation Project in India, Will Use 'Pre Bunking' Videos to Counter False Claims

Google Launches Anti-Misinformation Project in India, Will Use 'Pre-Bunking' Videos to Counter False Claims

Google's anti-misinformation campaign is aimed at preventing misleading information blamed for inciting violence from spreading.

By Reuters |  Updated: 6 December 2022 17:18 IST
Google Launches Anti-Misinformation Project in India, Will Use 'Pre-Bunking' Videos to Counter False Claims

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Nathan Dumlao

Inflammatory messages have also spread via Whatsapp, which has more than 200 million users in India

Highlights
  • The project aimed at preventing misleading information
  • Misinformation spreads rapidly across India, mostly through social media
  • Google recently conducted an experiment in Europe

Google's Jigsaw subsidiary is launching a new anti-misinformation project in India, aimed at preventing misleading information that has been blamed for inciting violence, a top executive said.

The initiative will use "prebunking" videos – designed to counter false claims before they become widespread – circulated on the company's YouTube platform and other social media sites.

Google's efforts to challenge the spread of misinformation mark a contrast with rival Twitter which is cutting its trust and safety teams, despite new owner Elon Musk saying it will not become a "free-for-all hellscape".

Google recently conducted an experiment in Europe where it sought to counter anti-refugee narratives online in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The experiment in India will be bigger in scope as it will deal with multiple local languages - Bengali, Hindi and Marathi - and cover diverse sections of a country populated by over a billion people.

"This presented an opportunity to research prebunking in a non-western, global south market," said Beth Goldman, Jigsaw's head of research and development.

Like other countries, misinformation spreads rapidly across India, mostly through social media, creating political and religious tensions.

Indian government officials have called on tech companies such as Google, Meta, and Twitter to take stronger action against the spread of fake news.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has repeatedly invoked "extraordinary powers" to block YouTube channels, and some Twitter and Facebook accounts, allegedly used to spread harmful misinformation.

Inflammatory messages have also spread via Meta's messaging service Whatsapp, which has more than 200 million users in India. In 2018, the company curbed the number of times a message could be forwarded, after false claims about child abductors led to mass beatings of more than a dozen people, some of whom died.

Working in collaboration with the Alfred Landecker Foundation, a pro-democracy organisation based in Germany, the philanthropic investment firm Omidya Network India, and a number of smaller regional partners, Jigsaw has produced five videos in three different languages.

After watching the videos, viewers will be asked to fill in a short multiple-choice questionnaire, designed to gauge what they have learned about misinformation. The company's recent research on the subject suggested viewers were 5 percent more likely to identify misinformation after watching such videos.

The Indian initiative will focus on issues that resonate in the country, Goldman added.

"By forewarning individuals and equipping them to spot and refute misleading arguments, they gain resilience to being misled in the future."

Results are expected to be published in summer 2023.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, YouTube, Jigsaw, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Spotted With 5,000mAh Battery, Support Page Goes Live in India
Amazon Prime Gaming Service Launch Teased in India, Will Offer Free PC Games Every Month to Subscribers
Featured video of the day
Corning Launches the Next Generation of Glass

Related Stories

Google Launches Anti-Misinformation Project in India, Will Use 'Pre-Bunking' Videos to Counter False Claims
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hackers Failed to Take Down ICMR Website Despite 6,000 Attempts: Official
  2. Realme Pad X Review
  3. Apple Faces Complaints in These Countries Over 'Anti-Competitive Practices'
  4. Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS Earphones With Battery Level Indicator Launched in India
  5. Realme Buds Q2 Review
  6. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  7. Fortnite Update Adds Cute Creatures, Brings Back Tilted Towers
  8. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  9. FIFA 23 Review: Barely Even Trying
  10. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT Temporarily Banned on Stack Overflow as Chatbot Was Giving Incorrect Answers
  2. Microsoft Teams Update Adds Ability to View 49 Videos at Once, Schedule Messages: All Details
  3. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Specifications Leak via TENAA Listing, Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Google Pixel Watch Gets First-Ever OTA Update, Brings Fixes and Improvements
  5. Adobe Stock to Accept Generative AI Artworks, Updates Guidelines for Submissions
  6. Meta Oversight Board Calls for Overhaul of 'Cross-Check' Programme That Prioritises VIP Users
  7. Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Get Ceramic, Glass, Leather Back Options, More Details Leaked
  8. TSMC Set to Expand US Semiconductor Plant in Arizona, Plans to Build a Second Facility in by 2026
  9. ICMR Website Hit With 6,000 Unsuccessful Hacking Attempts in a Day, Government Official Says
  10. Sony Ready to Make Humanoid Robots Quickly Once Usage Becomes Clear, CTO Hiroaki Kitano Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.