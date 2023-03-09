Technology News
  Xiaomi Partners With United Way India to Aid Over 4,000 Students' Digital Learning in Delhi NCR and Karnataka

Xiaomi's Innovative Tinkering labs will nurture computational skills, design thinking, problem-solving, physical computing, and adaptive learning.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 March 2023 18:41 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Xiaomi said these labs will nurture computational skills

Highlights
  • They will follow an experiential learning approach, 'Learning by Doing'
  • It will help develop problem-solving, and adaptive learning in students
  • Xiaomi aims to develop sustainable futuristic skill-sets among children

Smart device maker Xiaomi on Thursday announced it has teamed up with United Way India to establish Innovative Tinkering labs to supplement the learning process for over 4,000 children across 12 government and one government-aided schools located in Karnataka and Delhi-NCR.

Under the collaboration, Xiaomi India aims to develop sustainable futuristic skill-sets among children by offering them access to multiple technologies and enabling them to build new solutions to solve the challenges, Xiaomi said in a release.

These labs will assist students in having a better insights into digital education, mobile technology, and robotics and empower them to have an effective learning experience.

An experiential learning approach known as 'Learning by Doing' will be followed to engage with the students in the process of learning.

According to the release, these labs will nurture computational skills, design thinking, problem-solving, physical computing, and adaptive learning in students and equip them with capabilities that are required to provide advanced solutions to dynamic ecosystem in this country.

Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, said these labs will assist children to enhance their critical and lateral thinking, be creative, solve real-life problems, and fill in the gaps with their innovative ideas.

"We are confident that with this partnership, we will be able to transform the traditional learning infrastructure and establish a future-ready learning environment," Muralikrishnan noted.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
