Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung, Logitech, Sony, EvoFox Gaming Peripherals

Here are some of the best discounts on gaming peripherals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 14:30 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung, Logitech, Sony, EvoFox Gaming Peripherals

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Sale 2025: Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey G5 gaming monitor can be bought at Rs. 20,498

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently live
  • SBI debit and credit card users can get an extra 10 percent instant off
  • Shoppers can also take advantage of EMI plans, coupons
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently live for all users in India. The e-commerce site is offering lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, including personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and large home appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators and smart TVs. Gamers can also be enthused about the ongoing sale, as several gaming peripherals like gaming monitors, gaming controllers and more, are currently available at considerably lowered prices. Notably, the sale started for Prime members on September 22, while it opened for others a day later.

In addition to these discounted prices, SBI debit and credit card users can get an extra 10 percent instant off. Shoppers can also take advantage of EMI plans, coupons, and exchange offers (in some cases) to reduce costs even more, further lowering the prices shown below.

Previously, we covered deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and home appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs. These offers were previously available to Prime members for 24 hours on Monday, before the sale opened for all customers a day later.

This roundup, however, highlights the best gaming peripheral offers available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Best Gaming Peripheral Deals During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor Rs. 31,600 Rs. 20,498 Buy Now
Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal SSD Rs. 50,500 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Western Digital WD Elements EE Portable 6TB HDD Rs. 26,500 Rs. 14,549 Buy Now
Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card Rs. 26,250 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds Rs. 18,990 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
LG Ultragear 24-inch Gaming Monitor Rs. 20,000 Rs. 9,799 Buy Now
AOC 24G4E Gaming Monitor Rs. 23,990 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller Rs. 6,390 Rs. 5,699 Buy Now
MetaShot Smart Cricket Bat Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
EvoFox Ronin Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Rs. 4,799 Rs. 3,698 Buy Now
EKSA E900 Pro Yellow Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones Rs. 4,990 Rs. 3,490 Buy Now
PowerA Battle Dragon Wireless Controller Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,752 Buy Now
PowerA Wired Gaming Stereo Headset Rs. 3,990 Rs. 2,589 Buy Now
DualSense PS5 Charging Station Rs. 2,590 Rs. 2,490 Buy Now
Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Rs. 3,795 Rs. 2,195 Buy Now
EvoFox Katana X2 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,649 Buy Now
EvoFox Elite X2 Wireless Gaming Controller Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
Kreo Gaming Mouse Rs. 3,499 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
Ant Esports MK720 Pro V2 Wireless Gaming Keyboard Rs. 2,999 Rs. 819 Buy Now
Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming Wired Over-Ear Headphones Rs. 1,499 Rs. 799 Buy Now
Ant Esports KM 1410 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Rs. 1,599 Rs. 659 Buy Now
EvoFox Blaze Ultra Value Gaming Mouse Rs. 1,299 Rs. 583 Buy Now
Google Play Gets a Major Upgrade With Gamer Profiles, Rewards System and Gemini Live Guidance

