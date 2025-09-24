Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently live for all users in India. The e-commerce site is offering lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, including personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and large home appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators and smart TVs. Gamers can also be enthused about the ongoing sale, as several gaming peripherals like gaming monitors, gaming controllers and more, are currently available at considerably lowered prices. Notably, the sale started for Prime members on September 22, while it opened for others a day later.

In addition to these discounted prices, SBI debit and credit card users can get an extra 10 percent instant off. Shoppers can also take advantage of EMI plans, coupons, and exchange offers (in some cases) to reduce costs even more, further lowering the prices shown below.

Previously, we covered deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and home appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs. These offers were previously available to Prime members for 24 hours on Monday, before the sale opened for all customers a day later.

This roundup, however, highlights the best gaming peripheral offers available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Best Gaming Peripheral Deals During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

