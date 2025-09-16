Early Deals on Smart TVs in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on Smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, TCL and More Revealed

Amazon Prime members will get 24-hour early access to the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 19:35 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on Smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, TCL and More Revealed

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Amazon Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts on Smart TVs will be inclusive of card offers

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • SBI debit and credit card users can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount
  • Customers can also avail of additional benefits on EMI transactions
  • Shoppers can lower the final price using coupons, exchange offers
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival will kick off on September 23 and Amazon Prime members in India will receive early access to all the upcoming deals 24 hours before the sale event begins. The e-commerce site will offer a wide variety of items at considerably discounted prices with lucrative exchange deals and other offers. Ahead of the beginning of the sale, the company has revealed some of the best early deals on electronic items from leading brands. Here, we have compiled some of the best early deals you can avail of on smart TVs.

Over and above the discounted prices, SBI debit and credit card users can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. Customers can also avail of additional benefits on EMI transactions. The buyer can lower the effective sale price to increase their savings by opting for coupons or exchange offers.

We have already told you about some of the best early deals on smartphones from iQOO, Poco, Realme, OnePlus and more. We have highlighted the top early deals on popular gaming consoles and accessories as well. Now, we bring to you the best early deals on smart TVs that you can enjoy before the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Early Deals on Smart TVs in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
TCL 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 2,58,900 Rs. 61,999 Buy Now
TCL 75-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Rs. 2,54,900 Rs. 61,990 Buy Now
Sony Bravia 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Rs. 99,990 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now
Samsung 55-inch D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV Rs. 68,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
Vu 55-inch GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV Rs. 50,000 Rs. 33,490 Buy Now
Xiaomi X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV Rs. 49,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
France Could Block Crypto Firms With MiCA Licenses Due to Enforcement Gap Concerns

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on Smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, TCL and More Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on Smartphones
  2. iOS 26 Update Brings These New Features to AirPods Pro 3, Pro 2, AirPods 4
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Pro Charging Speed Leaked
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Variant Out of Stock in the US, India: Report
  5. Xiaomi 17 Pro Render Gives Us a Good Look at Its Rear Display, Cameras
  6. Huawei Watch GT 6, GT 6 Pro Price and Specs Surface Ahead of Launch
  7. GTA 6 Will Be the 'Largest Game Launch in History', Says Rockstar Games
  8. Materialists Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Dakota Johnson's Starre
#Latest Stories
  1. France Could Block Crypto Firms With MiCA Licenses Due to Enforcement Gap Concerns
  2. Oppo Find X9 Pro With Dimensity 9500 SoC Scores 4 Million Points on AnTuTu; Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Xiaomi 17 Pro Design Render Gives Us a Good Look at Its Leica-Branded Rear Cameras, Secondary Display
  4. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Sold 4.4 Million Copies in Less Than Six Months of Launch
  5. Materialists Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Dakota Johnson’s Starrer Movie
  6. The Trial Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kajol’s Legal Drama Series Online
  7. Ghaati OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Anushka Shetty-Starrer Movie Online?
  8. American Express Launches NFT Passport Stamps to Commemorate Travel Memories
  9. Huawei Watch GT 6, GT 6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of September 19 Launch: Report
  10. iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange Colourway Reportedly Out of Stock in the US, India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »