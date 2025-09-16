Amazon Great Indian Festival will kick off on September 23 and Amazon Prime members in India will receive early access to all the upcoming deals 24 hours before the sale event begins. The e-commerce site will offer a wide variety of items at considerably discounted prices with lucrative exchange deals and other offers. Ahead of the beginning of the sale, the company has revealed some of the best early deals on electronic items from leading brands. Here, we have compiled some of the best early deals you can avail of on smart TVs.

Over and above the discounted prices, SBI debit and credit card users can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. Customers can also avail of additional benefits on EMI transactions. The buyer can lower the effective sale price to increase their savings by opting for coupons or exchange offers.

We have already told you about some of the best early deals on smartphones from iQOO, Poco, Realme, OnePlus and more. We have highlighted the top early deals on popular gaming consoles and accessories as well. Now, we bring to you the best early deals on smart TVs that you can enjoy before the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Early Deals on Smart TVs in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link TCL 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 2,58,900 Rs. 61,999 Buy Now TCL 75-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Rs. 2,54,900 Rs. 61,990 Buy Now Sony Bravia 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Rs. 99,990 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now Samsung 55-inch D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV Rs. 68,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now Vu 55-inch GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV Rs. 50,000 Rs. 33,490 Buy Now Xiaomi X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV Rs. 49,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.