Early Deals on Smart TVs in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

SBI debit and credit card users can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount
Customers can also avail of additional benefits on EMI transactions
Shoppers can lower the final price using coupons, exchange offers
Advertisement
Amazon Great Indian Festival will kick off on September 23 and Amazon Prime members in India will receive early access to all the upcoming deals 24 hours before the sale event begins. The e-commerce site will offer a wide variety of items at considerably discounted prices with lucrative exchange deals and other offers. Ahead of the beginning of the sale, the company has revealed some of the best early deals on electronic items from leading brands. Here, we have compiled some of the best early deals you can avail of on smart TVs.
Over and above the discounted prices, SBI debit and credit card users can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. Customers can also avail of additional benefits on EMI transactions. The buyer can lower the effective sale price to increase their savings by opting for coupons or exchange offers.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
More