iPhone 17 series, comprising the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, debuted globally on September 9. Apart from the smartphones, the company has launched several new accessories for the new iPhone models, including a new ‘40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max' charging adaptor. Now, in a social media post, a user has hinted that the new iPhone 17 series might only support faster charging with the new charging adaptor for a limited period of time.

Apple's New ‘Dynamic Power Adapter' Charges at 60W For About 18 Minutes

In a post on Reddit, a user has posted a “hands-on review” of Apple's new ‘40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max' charging adaptor. The user shared that this new charging adaptor will charge the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max at 60W for about 18 minutes. It is said to use the adjustable voltage supply (AVS) technology instead of the programmable power supply (PPS), which was seen on older adaptors.

During the launch, the Cupertino tech giant said that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max can charge up to 50 percent in 20 minutes with an “optional high-wattage” USB Type-C power adaptor, like the ‘40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max'. In India, the adaptor is priced at Rs. 3,900. However, it is yet to be listed on Apple's official website in the country.

Interestingly, the older 30W charging adaptor, which is listed with a price tag of Rs. 3,800, allegedly uses the PPS technology, allowing it to provide 30W fast charging constantly. While the new ‘Dynamic Power Adapter' starts charging the smartphone at 40W, dropping from 60W, after about 18 minutes of charging.

Apple stopped including a charging adaptor in the box with the iPhone models in September 2020, starting from the iPhone 12 series. Users usually continue using the older charging adaptor even after upgrading from an older iPhone model to a newer one.

If the Reddit user's claims are true, then the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max users will have a reason to buy the new ‘40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max' charging adaptor as it should reduce charging times.

Moreover, the Reddit user said that the new charging adaptor has the same footprint as other third-party 40W adaptors, while having the capability to offer 60W wired fast charging. It is also claimed to reach higher temperatures while charging.