iPhone 17 Series Might Only Support Faster Charging With Apple’s New 60W Adaptor For Limited Time

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max on September 9, during its ‘Awe Dropping’ launch event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 13:52 IST
iPhone 17 Series Might Only Support Faster Charging With Apple's New 60W Adaptor For Limited Time

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple says that the iPhone 17 Pro (pictured) can charge up to 50 percent in 20 minutes

Highlights
  • Apple's new 60W charging adaptor is priced in India at Rs. 3,900
  • iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max features a triple rear camera setup
  • The adaptor is yet to go on sale in India
iPhone 17 series, comprising the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, debuted globally on September 9. Apart from the smartphones, the company has launched several new accessories for the new iPhone models, including a new ‘40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max' charging adaptor. Now, in a social media post, a user has hinted that the new iPhone 17 series might only support faster charging with the new charging adaptor for a limited period of time.

Apple's New ‘Dynamic Power Adapter' Charges at 60W For About 18 Minutes

In a post on Reddit, a user has posted a “hands-on review” of Apple's new ‘40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max' charging adaptor. The user shared that this new charging adaptor will charge the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max at 60W for about 18 minutes. It is said to use the adjustable voltage supply (AVS) technology instead of the programmable power supply (PPS), which was seen on older adaptors.

During the launch, the Cupertino tech giant said that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max can charge up to 50 percent in 20 minutes with an “optional high-wattage” USB Type-C power adaptor, like the ‘40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max'. In India, the adaptor is priced at Rs. 3,900. However, it is yet to be listed on Apple's official website in the country.

Interestingly, the older 30W charging adaptor, which is listed with a price tag of Rs. 3,800, allegedly uses the PPS technology, allowing it to provide 30W fast charging constantly. While the new ‘Dynamic Power Adapter' starts charging the smartphone at 40W, dropping from 60W, after about 18 minutes of charging.

Apple stopped including a charging adaptor in the box with the iPhone models in September 2020, starting from the iPhone 12 series. Users usually continue using the older charging adaptor even after upgrading from an older iPhone model to a newer one.

If the Reddit user's claims are true, then the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max users will have a reason to buy the new ‘40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max' charging adaptor as it should reduce charging times.

Moreover, the Reddit user said that the new charging adaptor has the same footprint as other third-party 40W adaptors, while having the capability to offer 60W wired fast charging. It is also claimed to reach higher temperatures while charging.

Further reading: Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Charging Adaptor, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
