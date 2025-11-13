Technology News
OnePlus 15 Launched at Rs 72,999 but You Can Get It for Less: Here’s How

OnePlus 15 can be bought for as low as Rs. 68,999, inclusive of bank offers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2025 20:04 IST
OnePlus 15 Launched at Rs 72,999 but You Can Get It for Less: Here's How

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 is sold in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 comes in 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants
  • The handset has three 50-megapixel cameras at the back
  • The OnePlus 15 packs a 7,300mAh battery with wired, wireless charging
OnePlus 15 launched in India today with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a large 7,300mAh battery. It supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The handset features three 50-megapixel cameras on the back and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water. In the country, the latest flagship smartphone is priced at Rs. 72,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB option.

OnePlus 15 Price in India, Offers

You can now purchase the newly launched OnePlus 15 at a lower effective price, as the company has announced several introductory offers. The handset is priced in India at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 79,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model. It is currently available for purchase through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon and major offline retailers including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and Bajaj Electronics, the company confirmed in a press release.

HDFC Bank credit card users can receive an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000, depending on the payment method. OnePlus is also offering trade-in credits of up to Rs. 4,000 for select OnePlus devices and Rs. 2,000 for other brands, bringing the effective prices to Rs. 68,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 75,999 for the higher 16GB + 512GB option.

Customers can also opt for up to six months of no-cost EMI options for ease of payment, while offline buyers can access finance schemes with EMIs starting at Rs. 4,056 per month.

Additional benefits include free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 for early buyers, a 180-day phone replacement plan and a lifetime display warranty. New Jio postpaid users can claim savings of up to Rs. 2,250 on select plans, and Paytm flight vouchers worth up to Rs. 2,000 are also available.

OnePlus 15 Features, Specifications

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and features the Adreno 840 GPU. The phone runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and includes OnePlus' new Gaming Core technology.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 15 offers a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup, including a telephoto and an ultrawide shooter, alongside a 32-megapixel front camera. It features a 7,300mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The handset carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Camera delivers oversaturated photos
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
