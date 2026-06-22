Redmi and Poco recently launched their new 4G-only smartphones in India, dubbed Redmi A7 Pro and Poco C81, respectively. Both handsets arrived in the country as the latest addition to the Xiaomi sub-brands' budget handset lineups. Now, more smartphone makers are reportedly planning to launch new 4G handsets in the country. The phones are said to arrive as mid-range devices. The companies are reportedly planning to unveil their latest 4G handsets in the coming months. This comes as the prices of most phones have been raised in India across segments due to an ongoing memory and storage chip shortage.

4G Phones Could Make a Comeback Within Three Months

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has claimed that “many” smartphone makers are going to launch new 4G handsets in India between July and September, before the festive season begins in October. However, the leaker neither revealed the names of the soon-to-be-launched handsets nor the names of the brands.

4G phones are coming back!!



Many brands are working on launching 4G phones under Rs 25k



New launches between July - September, before Festive season



Will you opt for a 4G phone?? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 22, 2026

Interestingly, the upcoming 4G-only phones will reportedly be priced in India under Rs. 25,000, which is slightly higher than for the 4G smartphones that were recently launched in the country, taking them to the mid-range price segment.

For reference, the Redmi A7 Pro 4G was launched in India on April 21 at Rs. 11,499 for the sole variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, along with the Redmi A7 4G, which arrived at Rs. 10,499.

Similarly, Xiaomi's other sub-brand launched the Poco C81 in the country on April 23 with a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Poco C81x model with 3GB of RAM was unveiled at Rs. 9,999.

As previously mentioned, this comes at a time when various smartphone makers have raised the prices of their existing handsets, while launching the new 5G phones at relatively higher prices compared to their predecessors. Reports suggest that the ongoing crisis is driven by the rising prices of memory and storage components, specifically DRAM and NAND sticks.

To recap, the Redmi A7 Pro 4G sports a 6.9-inch (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen and is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset. The handset also packs a 6,300mAh battery.