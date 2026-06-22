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Mid-Range 4G Phones Tipped to Launch in India Between July and September, ‘Many’ Models Expected

Various brands are expected to launch new 4G smartphones in the coming months under Rs. 25,000.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2026 16:47 IST
Mid-Range 4G Phones Tipped to Launch in India Between July and September, ‘Many’ Models Expected

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi A7 Pro 4G features a 6.9-inch LCD screen

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Highlights
  • Poco C81 is the firm’s latest 4G smartphone in India
  • Redmi recently launched new 4G-only A series phones
  • The names of the smartphones have yet to be revealed
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Redmi and Poco recently launched their new 4G-only smartphones in India, dubbed Redmi A7 Pro and Poco C81, respectively. Both handsets arrived in the country as the latest addition to the Xiaomi sub-brands' budget handset lineups. Now, more smartphone makers are reportedly planning to launch new 4G handsets in the country. The phones are said to arrive as mid-range devices. The companies are reportedly planning to unveil their latest 4G handsets in the coming months. This comes as the prices of most phones have been raised in India across segments due to an ongoing memory and storage chip shortage.

4G Phones Could Make a Comeback Within Three Months

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has claimed that “many” smartphone makers are going to launch new 4G handsets in India between July and September, before the festive season begins in October. However, the leaker neither revealed the names of the soon-to-be-launched handsets nor the names of the brands.

Interestingly, the upcoming 4G-only phones will reportedly be priced in India under Rs. 25,000, which is slightly higher than for the 4G smartphones that were recently launched in the country, taking them to the mid-range price segment.

For reference, the Redmi A7 Pro 4G was launched in India on April 21 at Rs. 11,499 for the sole variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, along with the Redmi A7 4G, which arrived at Rs. 10,499.

Similarly, Xiaomi's other sub-brand launched the Poco C81 in the country on April 23 with a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Poco C81x model with 3GB of RAM was unveiled at Rs. 9,999.

As previously mentioned, this comes at a time when various smartphone makers have raised the prices of their existing handsets, while launching the new 5G phones at relatively higher prices compared to their predecessors. Reports suggest that the ongoing crisis is driven by the rising prices of memory and storage components, specifically DRAM and NAND sticks.

To recap, the Redmi A7 Pro 4G sports a 6.9-inch (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen and is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset. The handset also packs a 6,300mAh battery.

Poco C81

Poco C81

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Poco C81x

Poco C81x

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
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Further reading: 4G Phones India Launch, 4G Phones, Redmi A7 Pro, Poco C81
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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