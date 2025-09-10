Technology News
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Price in India Slashed: Check New Prices

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series on September 9 as the successor to the iPhone 16 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2025 08:07 IST
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Price in India Slashed: Check New Prices

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are offered in five colourways
  • The iPhone 16 series was launched in September 2024
  • Apple launched the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday
The iPhone 17 series has debuted globally, including in India. Apple unveiled its latest smartphone lineup during its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on Tuesday. With the launch of the newest generation iPhone models, the Cupertino tech giant usually reduces the prices of its current generation phones. This year is no different as the price of last year's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have also dropped after the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Price in India After iPhone 17 Launch

The price of the iPhone 16 in India has dropped to Rs. 69,900 for the sole 128GB internal storage variant. The 256GB storage model has been discontinued and will only be available with the iPhone 16 Plus. Moreover, the 512GB storage option has been discontinued for both phones.

As per the official company website, the starting price of the iPhone 16 Plus in India has now been reduced to Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 256GB storage option will now cost Rs. 89,900 in the country. Both phones are offered in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colourways, and are currently available for purchase via the Apple online store.

For context, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus were launched in September 2024. At the time of the launch, the iPhone 16 was priced in India at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB storage model, while the 256GB and 512GB storage variants were priced at Rs. 89,900 and 1,09,900, respectively.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus price in India, at the launch, started at Rs. 89,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. The higher-end 256GB and 512GB storage options were priced at Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Specifications

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) smartphones. Powering the two handsets is a 3nm octa-core Apple A18 chipset, which features a six-core CPU, five-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. Both support Apple Intelligence features, the same as the Pro models.

While the standard iPhone 16 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, improved Ceramic Shield protection, and a Dynamic Island feature, the iPhone 16 Plus features a bigger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with the same specifications. Both handsets are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. Unlike their predecessors, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature an action button on the left side.

Last year's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus also feature a new Camera Control button on the right side, which can be used for zooming, capturing images, starting video recording, and swiping through other camera features. For optics, the phones carry a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel (f/1.6) wide-angle shooter, offering 2x in-sensor zoom and macro photography capabilities, coupled with a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide-angle sensor, which supports autofocus. The rear camera unit also supports Spatial video and image capturing.

On the front, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera. For connectivity, the two handsets support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The Ultimate Flagship Showdown

