Apple Fights $1.8 Billion App Store Lawsuit in First of UK Class Actions Against Tech Giants

Apple is facing a separate case brought on behalf of app developers over its App Store commissions.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 January 2025 12:40 IST
Apple Fights $1.8 Billion App Store Lawsuit in First of UK Class Actions Against Tech Giants

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple says 85 percent of developers do not pay any commission at all

Highlights
  • The lawsuit has been filed at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal
  • A similar $1.1 billion case against Google over the commission
  • Apple has faced mounting pressure from regulators in the US and Europe
Apple has abused its dominant position by charging app developers an unfair 30% commission through its App Store, costing British consumers up to 1.5 billion pounds ($1.8 billion or roughly Rs.15,601 crore), a London tribunal heard on Monday.

The US tech company is facing a mass lawsuit brought on behalf of around 20 million iPhone and iPad users in the United Kingdom, who were allegedly overcharged for app purchases.

Apple, however, says the case is meritless and overlooks the benefits to consumers of the integrated approach of its iOS operating system, which prioritises security and privacy.

The lawsuit at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal is the first mass lawsuit against a tech giant to come to trial under Britain's burgeoning class action-style regime, with many other cases waiting in the wings.

A similar $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,522 crore) case against Google over the commission it charges app developers for access to its Play Store begins later in 2025.

Apple is facing a separate case brought on behalf of app developers over its App Store commissions, while Google, Meta, and Amazon are also fighting high-value mass lawsuits in Britain.

Hundred Percent Monopoly

Rachael Kent, the British academic bringing the case which began on Monday, argues Apple has made "exorbitant profits" by excluding all competition for the distribution of apps and in-app purchases.

This dominant position, her lawyers argue, allows Apple to impose restrictive terms on app developers and charge excessive commission, which they say is ultimately borne by consumers.

"Apple is not just dominant ... it holds a 100 percent monopoly position," Kent's lawyer Mark Hoskins said in court filings.

But Apple – which has faced mounting pressure from regulators in the US and Europe over the fees it charges third-party developers – says 85 percent of developers do not pay any commission at all.

The company's lawyer, Marie Demetriou, said in court filings that the commission reflects "the enormous benefits conferred through Apple's innovation by the iOS ecosystem as a whole".

Kent's case simply ignores Apple's intellectual property rights, Demetriou added, describing the contention that Apple must let developers use its technology as they wish as "expropriation of property rights masquerading as competition".

The seven-week trial is expected to hear evidence from Apple's chief financial officer Kevan Parekh later this week.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: apple, iphone, ipad, UK, app store
Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix
US DFS, Bank of England Announce Transatlantic Regulatory Exchange to ‘Harmonise’ Digital Assets Regulations

