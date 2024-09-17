Asus ROG Phone 9 series may soon launch as the successor to the ROG Phone 8 lineup, which includes the Asus ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro. Recently, the launch timeline and some specifications of the purported Asus ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro had surfaced online. Now, one of the anticipated handsets has reportedly been spotted on a certification site. Meanwhile, a tipster suggested that the ROG Phone 9 variants are expected to come with the latest Snapdragon chipset.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Features (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) shared in a Weibo post that an upcoming Asus smartphone with the model number ASUSAI2501A, speculated to be the ROG Phone 9, was spotted on China's 3C certification site. This listing suggests that the phone will likely support 65W wired fast charging.

Notably, an earlier report suggested that the Asus ROG Phone 9 series may include a variant with the model number ASUSAI2501C.

The tipster added that the Asus ROG Phone 9 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The chipset is slated to be launched in October this year. The tipster further suggests that the handset will support 24GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

Asus ROG Phone 9 series is expected to launch in China by the end of 2024. Globally, it could be unveiled in January 2025.

The display on the Asus ROG Phone 9 is tipped to get an upgrade, but the tipster did not go into more details. The Asus ROG Phone 8 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ flexible AMOLED LTPO screen with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits of peak brightness level.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs, 50-megapixel triple rear camera units, 12-megapixel selfie shooters, and 5,500mAh batteries with Qi 1.3 wireless and 65W wired fast charging support.

