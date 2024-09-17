Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 9 3C Listing Suggests Charging Details; Other Key Features Tipped

Asus ROG Phone 9 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 September 2024 17:24 IST
Asus ROG Phone 9 3C Listing Suggests Charging Details; Other Key Features Tipped

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 9 series is expected to succeed the Asus ROG Phone 8 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 9 series is expected to have a base and a Pro variant
  • The series could by unveiled in China by the end of 2024
  • The Asus ROG Phone 9 may support up to 24GB of RAM
Asus ROG Phone 9 series may soon launch as the successor to the ROG Phone 8 lineup, which includes the Asus ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro. Recently, the launch timeline and some specifications of the purported Asus ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro had surfaced online. Now, one of the anticipated handsets has reportedly been spotted on a certification site. Meanwhile, a tipster suggested that the ROG Phone 9 variants are expected to come with the latest Snapdragon chipset.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Features (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) shared in a Weibo post that an upcoming Asus smartphone with the model number ASUSAI2501A, speculated to be the ROG Phone 9, was spotted on China's 3C certification site. This listing suggests that the phone will likely support 65W wired fast charging. 

Notably, an earlier report suggested that the Asus ROG Phone 9 series may include a variant with the model number ASUSAI2501C. 

The tipster added that the Asus ROG Phone 9 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The chipset is slated to be launched in October this year. The tipster further suggests that the handset will support 24GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

Asus ROG Phone 9 series is expected to launch in China by the end of 2024. Globally, it could be unveiled in January 2025.

The display on the Asus ROG Phone 9 is tipped to get an upgrade, but the tipster did not go into more details. The Asus ROG Phone 8 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ flexible AMOLED LTPO screen with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits of peak brightness level.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs, 50-megapixel triple rear camera units, 12-megapixel selfie shooters, and 5,500mAh batteries with Qi 1.3 wireless and 65W wired fast charging support.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Asus ROG Phone 9 Series, Asus ROG Phone 9, Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, Asus, Asus ROG Phone 8, Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
