CMF Phone 2 Pro is scheduled to be launched globally and in India on April 28. Leading up to its debut, the Nothing subsidiary has been teasing various aspects of the upcoming handset, the latest of which is its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. CMF by Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 2 Pro will be equipped with an AI-powered Essential Space feature that was introduced with the Nothing Phone 3a series on March 4, along with a dedicated button for it to function.

Essential Space on CMF Phone 2 Pro

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CMF by Nothing announced that users will be able to tap into their “second memory”, the Essential Space feature, on the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Similar to the Nothing Phone 3a series, it will be activated with a dedicated “Essential key” located on the phone's right spine, next to the power button.

Tap into your second memory with Essential Space.



Once invoked, the Essential Space functions as a one-stop solution to gather all sorts of data such as screenshots, photos, and voice notes, and recall them using AI. Further, it is also confirmed to get another feature dubbed smart collections which is said to sort audio, images, and text into relevant collections, thus eliminating the need for manual organisation of data.

The teaser clip accompanying the social media post hints towards Essential Space offering a similar functionality to the Nothing Phone 3a series on the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

While the Essential Key also supports a Camera Capture feature on the Nothing Phone 3a series, it remains unknown if the same will also be made available on the upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro. With this, users may potentially be able to quickly snap photos and send them to Essential Space when the camera is invoked.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications (Confirmed)

CMF Phone 2 Pro is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor. The company claims it will deliver a 10 percent faster CPU and up to five percent graphics improvement over last year's CMF Phone 1. For handling AI tasks, the processor will be complemented by MediaTek's sixth-generation NPU which is said to deliver 4.8 tera operations per second (TOPS) of performance.

For optics, the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view. The handset is teased to provide 120 fps (frames per second) support for BGMI and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate.

More details are expected to surface as the launch, scheduled for April 28, nears.