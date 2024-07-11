Samsung is bringing the Live Translate feature to WhatsApp and other third-party apps, the company announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The feature was first announced by Samsung in January with the introduction of Galaxy AI – its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) services for its devices. This development corroborates a previous leak by a tipster which claimed that the Live Translate feature would work on WhatsApp.

Live Translate on Third-Party Apps

Live Translate is a real-time voice translation feature with support for 13 languages when it was launched. At present, it is only limited to Samsung's first-party apps such as Messages and Phone. During the keynote at Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday, the tech giant confirmed that this feature is being expanded and will now support voice calls in select third-party apps.

Although Samsung did not specify which apps could be included, VoIP apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram are speculated to be part of the list. In addition to its expansion to more apps, the feature is also getting support for additional languages. Samsung says it will support up to 16 languages in July and 20 languages by the end of the year.

Samsung claims that Live Translate works via on-device processing. This means the data is stored locally on the device, instead of being sent to a cloud server for storage. It claims to translate phone calls, text messages and face-to-face conversations in real-time in the user's preferred language. Furthermore, language packs can also be installed on the device for additional language support.

This development builds upon a previous leak by tipster Ice Universe who suggested that Live Translate would soon work with WhatsApp. In June, Samsung revealed that it would soon introduce the feature on other apps too.

Other Announcements

At Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung made a host of announcements related to both hardware and software. Some of the notable launches include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, and the Galaxy Buds 3 series. Furthermore, Galaxy AI also received new features, including Auto Zoom and Photo Assist, in addition to improvements to existing ones.

