Technology News

Samsung Brings Galaxy AI-Powered Live Translate Feature to Third-Party Apps

In addition to its expansion to more apps, Samsung’s Live Translate feature is also bringing support for more languages.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2024 16:41 IST
Samsung Brings Galaxy AI-Powered Live Translate Feature to Third-Party Apps

Photo Credit: Samsung

Expansion of Live Translate and other features were announced by Samsung on Wednesday

Highlights
  • Live Translate feature was expanded by Samsung to third-party apps
  • The feature will support up to 20 languages by the end of 2024
  • Galaxy AI features like Photo Assist and Auto Zoom were also introduced
Advertisement

Samsung is bringing the Live Translate feature to WhatsApp and other third-party apps, the company announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The feature was first announced by Samsung in January with the introduction of Galaxy AI – its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) services for its devices. This development corroborates a previous leak by a tipster which claimed that the Live Translate feature would work on WhatsApp.

Live Translate on Third-Party Apps

Live Translate is a real-time voice translation feature with support for 13 languages when it was launched. At present, it is only limited to Samsung's first-party apps such as Messages and Phone. During the keynote at Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday, the tech giant confirmed that this feature is being expanded and will now support voice calls in select third-party apps.

Although Samsung did not specify which apps could be included, VoIP apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram are speculated to be part of the list. In addition to its expansion to more apps, the feature is also getting support for additional languages. Samsung says it will support up to 16 languages in July and 20 languages by the end of the year.

Samsung claims that Live Translate works via on-device processing. This means the data is stored locally on the device, instead of being sent to a cloud server for storage. It claims to translate phone calls, text messages and face-to-face conversations in real-time in the user's preferred language. Furthermore, language packs can also be installed on the device for additional language support.

This development builds upon a previous leak by tipster Ice Universe who suggested that Live Translate would soon work with WhatsApp. In June, Samsung revealed that it would soon introduce the feature on other apps too.

Other Announcements

At Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung made a host of announcements related to both hardware and software. Some of the notable launches include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, and the Galaxy Buds 3 series. Furthermore, Galaxy AI also received new features, including Auto Zoom and Photo Assist, in addition to improvements to existing ones.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Live Translate, Galaxy AI, Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Remnant 2, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in July
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Offer Up to 40W Fast Wired Charging

Related Stories

Samsung Brings Galaxy AI-Powered Live Translate Feature to Third-Party Apps
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 First Impressions
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Launched: See Price, Availability
  3. HMD's First Smartphone in India Could Be Revealed on This Date
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Models May Let You Top Up Their Batteries Faster
  5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Launched in India: Details
  6. Infinix Note 40X 5G Leaks in Live Image; Specifications Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra Launched: Details
  8. Moving Data from Google Photos to iCloud Photos May Soon Become Easier
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 40X 5G Live Image Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Google Photos Reportedly Developing New Feature That Lets Users Share Weekly Highlights With Others
  3. Google Makes Passkeys Available in Advanced Protection Program for High-Risk Users
  4. Samsung Brings Galaxy AI-Powered Live Translate Feature to Third-Party Apps
  5. Google, Apple Partner to Bring New Tool That Allows for Easy Media Transfer Across Devices
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Arrive on Xbox Game Pass Later This Month: Report
  7. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Offer Up to 40W Fast Wired Charging
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Remnant 2, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in July
  10. BWA Anticipates Tax Revisions Before Union Budget, Commends Indian Firms Embracing Web3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »